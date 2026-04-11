Former Senate President Ken Nnamani, former governor of the old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo, and others have endorsed Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for a second term, citing his developmental strides across the state.

The endorsement was announced on Saturday during the Awkunanaw Clan Mega Rally held at the Civil Centre in Akegbe-Ugwu.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Awkunanaw clan comprises the Akegbe-Ugwu, Obuofia, Amechi, Amodu, Umueze, Akwuke, Ugwuaji and Obeagu communities, located within Nkanu land in Enugu South and Nkanu West Council areas of Enugu State.

Speaking at the rally, Mr Nnamani called for unity within the clan, urging members to avoid internal political conflicts and instead support the governor’s leadership.

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Mr Nnamani described the endorsement as a collective decision, stressing that Mr Mbah’s performance justified another term.

Similarly, former governor of old Anambra, Mr Nwobodo, pledged the zone’s support for Mr Mbah’s re-election.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Okey Ogbodo, Mr Nwobodo noted the historical ties between Mr Mbah’s community and Awkunanaw Clan, adding that the clan’s endorsement of the governor symbolised enduring trust.

He further stated that other aspirants from the zone should wait for their turn, emphasising that the clan and the wider Nkanu land were firmly behind the governor.

Earlier, the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, described the gathering as a demonstration of gratitude, pride and unwavering support for the governor.

Mr Onyia, who hails from the clan, commended Mr Mbah’s leadership style, noting that his administration had redefined governance in the state through visible achievements in infrastructure, security, education, healthcare, agriculture, youth empowerment and economic expansion.

According to him, the governor had restored public confidence in governance by prioritising efficiency, excellence and people-oriented policies.

He added that Awkunanaw people remained proud of Mr Mbah’s accomplishments and pledged total support for his re-election in 2027.

The Chairman of the rally planning committee and former member of the House of Representatives, Uchenna Igwesi, said the endorsement reflected the collective will of the people.

He stressed that the clan had resolved to speak with one voice in support of Mr Mbah, warning against any internal opposition.

The Chairman of Enugu South Council Area, Caleb Ani, emphasised the unity and loyalty of the people of Enugu South, highlighting the solidarity of residents in Awkunanaw and the broader Enugu community.

He said that the support cut across different segments of society, including youths, parents, and community stakeholders.

Mr Ani expressed confidence in the organisational strength of the supporters, stating that their unity and preparedness would ensure a smooth and successful political process for Mr Mbah.

Mbah’s response

Responding, Mr Mbah expressed appreciation for the overwhelming support, describing the turnout as unprecedented.

He noted that the rally signified unity and a shared vision among the people of Awkunanaw and the entire Nkanu land.

The governor recalled the collective struggle that led to his emergence in 2023, urging the people to remain united and resist any attempts to create division.

Mr Mbah stated that his administration had positioned Enugu State as a benchmark for good governance, highlighting key projects such as Smart Green Schools, Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres, Enugu Air and modern transport infrastructure.

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He assured the people of his commitment to sustaining development and delivering greater dividends of democracy if re-elected.

Other speakers, including members of the Enugu State House of Assembly and National Assembly, declared support for the governor’s second-term bid.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the clan Ofor (Symbol of leadership) to Mr Mbah.