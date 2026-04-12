The police have unsealed the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) located in Zone 5 Wuse District of Abuja,.

The police also reopened the ‘Legacy House”, an annex of the PDP secretariat, located in the Maitama District of the federal capital, and handed both facilities to a faction led by Abdulrahman Mohammed.

The faction is backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, noting that the action was in compliance with a court order.

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“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) hereby informs all members and the general public that the Party’s National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, as well as The Legacy House, Maitama, have been unsealed by the Nigeria Police Force and handed over to the National Chairman, Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed Takushara and Senator Samuel Anyanwu, National Secretary in full compliance with duly issued court orders,” he said.

Armed police officers had sealed the PDP secretariat in November 2025 following a leadership crisis between the Kabiru Turaki-led faction and that of Mr Mohammed, who was then acting chairman of a rival group.

At the time, the party’s national convention held in Ibadan was still fresh. During the convention, the Turaki-led faction expelled Mr Wike, Mr Mohammed, and nine others over allegations of anti-party activities.

The police sealed the secretariat when both factions scheduled separate National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings at the same venue on the same day. The situation escalated into a confrontation as members of both groups attempted to gain access to the premises, prompting the police to use teargas to disperse them.

However, the Court of Appeal later ruled in favour of the Wike-backed faction, invalidating the Turaki-led National Working Committee that emerged from a separate convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State. The court also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise that faction.

Following the judgment, the Wike-backed faction conducted its own convention in Abuja in line with the Electoral Act (Amendment) on 29 and 30 March, and has since been recognised by INEC as the legitimate leadership of the party.

PDP commends police

The faction commended the police for unsealing the secretariat and handing it over to its leadership, describing the move as a demonstration of respect for the rule of law.

“The party commends the Nigeria Police Force for its professionalism and adherence to the rule of law. This action is a clear demonstration of respect for constitutional order and due process,” Mr Mohammed stated.

The spokesperson also warned against any actions that could disrupt activities at the secretariat.

“The party strongly warns that it will not condone any act capable of causing obstruction, disruption, or breach of peace at the secretariat again. All individuals and groups are advised to conduct themselves within the bounds of the law, as security agencies have been duly alerted to take necessary action against violators,” he added.

He noted that the development signals the resolution of the party’s lingering leadership crisis and urged aggrieved members to embrace unity.

“This positive development reassures members that the recent challenges confronting the Party have been effectively resolved. We therefore call on all aggrieved members to sheath their swords and embrace unity in the collective interest of the party,” the spokesperson said.