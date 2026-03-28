Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has put to rest speculations that Abia is seeking reimbursement for federal road projects executed by the state government, saying the federal government has no plan to pay back.

Speaking at his monthly media briefing on Friday night, Mr Otti said the new federal government’s policy was that states could toll such roads, “if they want their money back”.

He sympathised with those peddling the reimbursement rumour, saying they were speaking out of ignorance.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to fixing all Abia roads, federal or state, saying, “they’re all used by Abia residents.

“Before we jump on any federal road, we have long engagements with the federal government and those roads must be ceded to us in writing,” he said.

Mr Otti also addressed compensation concerns for the Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene Road rehabilitation, saying he expected the federal government to pay, since it awarded the project without funding.

He said, “We always pay compensation in any route we are entering.

“But then, my understanding is that, if there is any compensation to be paid, the federal government should have done so because the route was actually awarded, but was not funded.

“So, that’s my understanding. I can’t be too sure.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Abia State Government has undertaken to rehabilitate some federal roads, including the Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene Road, the Owerrinta-Umuikaa dual carriageway, and the Ohafia-Arochukwu Road.

Otti on state police

Governor Otti reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to establishing a state police.

He said, “The new general manager for Homeland Security is working with his team to get us ready once the whistle is blown.”

He ruled out the possibility of him defecting to another party, saying he would run for re-election on the Labour Party (LP) platform in 2027.

According to him, the Supreme Court decision has settled the party leadership crisis.

He, therefore, urged interested Nigerians to register for LP membership.

Mr Otti described the progress on the newly introduced electric buses as “exciting”, saying that 30 more buses were expected by July, bringing the total to 50.