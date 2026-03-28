The National Assembly arcade, one of the most recognisable spaces inside Nigeria’s federal legislative complex, has gradually become the focal point of a growing tension between citizens seeking to protest and authorities determined to protect the institution.

To some Nigerians, the broad forecourt represents access, a symbolic point where citizens can bring their voices closer to the seat of power (their representatives). To the authorities who guard the complex, it is simply a controlled space within one of the country’s most sensitive legislative facilities.

This difference in perception has repeatedly surfaced in confrontations between protesters and security operatives at the gates of the National Assembly. Beneath those encounters lies a deeper question: in a democracy, how close should citizens be able to get to their lawmakers when they want to be heard?

A space built to symbolise unity

The arcade sits in a large space in front of the “White House ” of the National Assembly complex, Abuja.

Designed during the military era, when public dissent around government institutions was tightly restricted, the space was never intended as a civic protest ground.

Architecturally, it functions as a central corridor and ceremonial plaza. Lawmakers, officials and visiting dignitaries pass through it when moving between the two legislative chambers. It also serves as a gathering point for formal state activities within the complex.

But what immediately captures attention in the space is the artwork.

Running along the arcade are sculpted figures and relief carvings depicting Nigerians from different ethnic groups in traditional attire. The sculptures depict men and women in flowing agbadas, embroidered northern robes, intricately tied headgear, coral beads from the Niger Delta, and other symbols of Nigeria’s diverse identities.

Each sculpture is carefully crafted to showcase distinctive cultural symbols, with carvings emphasising fabrics, ceremonial regalia or cultural garments, traditional beads, hairstyles, headgear, and musical instruments that immediately signal the cultures they represent.

The arrangement creates the impression of a symbolic procession of Nigeria’s peoples converging at a single point.

In essence, the architecture tries to tell a story: that the legislature is a meeting ground for the country’s many cultures.

The Assistant Director, Sergeant-at-Arms, Ikechukwu Alaribe, offered a more layered explanation of what the space was originally intended for and how security realities have gradually reshaped its use.

The space, according to him, was never conceived as a protest ground in the conventional sense; rather, it was meant to serve as a place where lawmakers could meet constituents, as well as groups and organisations seeking to present their concerns directly to the legislature.

“In an ideal situation, it is supposed to be a ground where lawmakers give audience to their constituents who came for one thing or the other,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

In practice, however, that vision has been overtaken by security realities.

According to him, access to the arcade has gradually been restricted, with most public demonstrations now contained at the outer security perimeter, commonly referred to as the Mopol Gate.

It is at that point that protesters are stopped, and any attempt to move closer to the main complex is usually blocked.

“Due to security concerns, the protest ground is now shifted to the Mopol Gate,” he clarified.

“I think the only people that they grant access to use the place to present their position paper are the Nigeria Labour Congress.”

Despite the restrictions, Mr Alaribe maintained that the architectural design, especially the sculpted figures in diverse cultural attire, reflects the idea of a legislature built on unity in diversity, where Nigerians from different backgrounds come together to make laws for the common good.

The Sergeant at Arms noted that when protesters gather at the gate, security officials collect their position papers on behalf of the legislature. Depending on the nature of the protest, the appropriate parliamentary committees are then invited to interface with them.

“For protests that concern women, we look for the chairmen of the various committees, both Senate and House committees, to come address them.

“If it concerns labour issues, we look for the chairman of the committee on labour and productivity to address them jointly.

“So whatever is the concern, the various supervising committees, either the chairman or the deputy, come out to address them and collect their position paper for further necessary action,” he added.

Democracy changed the narrative

Since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999, public expectations about access to power have changed.

Citizens increasingly viewed democratic institutions as places where they could bring their demands directly to elected representatives. As activism grew, civil society groups, labour unions, and advocacy organisations began treating the National Assembly as a natural destination for protest.

Gradually, the arcade acquired a new reputation, not through any official declaration, but through public perception.

For many Nigerians, it became a symbolic stage where citizens could peacefully project their grievances into the heart of government.

What the law actually allows

The Nigerian constitution protects the right to peaceful protest. Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution guarantees freedom of assembly and association. The country is also bound by international agreements such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, both of which affirm the right to peaceful demonstrations.

But these rights have limits.

Both Nigerian and international law allow governments to impose restrictions when necessary to protect public order or national security. The law protects the right to protest, but it does not guarantee the right to protest at a specific location, particularly inside sensitive government facilities.

Under the Nigeria Police Act 2020, the police must protect demonstrators while also maintaining public safety. In reality, this has given security agencies wide discretion over where protests can occur, especially around high-security institutions like the National Assembly.

Despite these restrictions, protesters have occasionally managed to reach areas close to the legislature.

In May 2025, groups representing indigenous communities of the Federal Capital Territory protested over land rights and political recognition. Demonstrators advanced toward the National Assembly grounds before security operatives moved in and dispersed them with tear gas.

Earlier, in August 2023, members of the NLC and Trade Union Congress forced their way into the National Assembly compound during nationwide protests over economic hardship. The confrontation prompted the Senate to suspend plenary and hold a closed-door session before opening dialogue with labour leaders.

Such episodes reinforced the belief that the legislature and, by extension, the arcade could function as a meeting point between citizens and lawmakers.

More recently, however, authorities have drawn firmer lines.

On 12 June 2025, civil society groups attempted to converge on the National Assembly while President Bola Tinubu addressed a joint session of lawmakers to mark Democracy Day. Security operatives barricaded the gates and redirected protesters away from the complex.

A few months earlier, supporters of Kogi Central senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan were also stopped by security operatives while attempting to protest issues linked to Senate leadership disputes. They were prevented from advancing beyond the outer security perimeter.

Later that year, activists planning a #FreeNnamdiKanu protest were barred from assembling near the legislature after the Federal High Court order restricted demonstrations around sensitive government locations, including Aso Rock Villa, the National Assembly and the Force Headquarters.

How other democracies handle it

Other democracies face similar tensions but often manage them by creating clearly defined protest spaces near legislative buildings.

In the United States, demonstrations frequently take place on the grounds surrounding the Capitol in Washington, D.C., though permits are required and protesters must remain outside restricted security zones.

In the United Kingdom, citizens regularly gather in Parliament Square, directly across from the Houses of Parliament. The square has become one of Britain’s most visible arenas for political protest.

In South Africa, demonstrators often assemble outside Parliament in Cape Town, where public spaces near the legislature are recognised as legitimate areas for protest.

These arrangements allow citizens to demonstrate within sight and hearing of lawmakers while maintaining strict security within the parliamentary buildings themselves.

A continuing debate

In Nigeria, such distinctions remain unclear.

To security officials, the National Assembly arcade is a ceremonial and symbolic space designed to represent unity.

To many citizens, it feels like the natural place to make their voices heard. That tension is unlikely to disappear soon.

Recent proposals introduced in 2025 to use the arcade for presidential swearing-in ceremonies and annual State of the Nation addresses may further reinforce its status as a carefully controlled ceremonial ground. Yet the questions raised by the space remain unresolved.

Until Nigeria clearly defines where citizens can lawfully protest in relation to the legislature, the tension surrounding the arcade is likely to persist.