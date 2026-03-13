Some leaders and stakeholders from Nigeria’s South-east have intensified the campaign for the creation of Anim State, a proposal currently before the National Assembly as part of the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

The renewed push led to a meeting on Wednesday in Abuja between a delegation from Imo and Anambra states and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, who also chairs the House Committee on Constitution Review.

The delegation said the visit was aimed at expressing appreciation for Mr Kalu’s role in helping the South-east reach a consensus on the proposed state amid the broader constitutional review exercise.

The bill seeking the creation of Anim State is among several proposals currently before the National Assembly requesting the creation of additional states across the federation.

The proposal, sponsored by the senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Osita Izunaso, is undergoing legislative consideration as part of the ongoing amendment of the 1999 Constitution.

State creation proposals must pass through a rigorous constitutional process, including approval by two-thirds of members of both chambers of the National Assembly and endorsement by at least two-thirds of state Houses of Assembly. The difficult process has meant that no new state has been created since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

The Anim State proposal has already been introduced and forms part of the list of constitutional amendment bills undergoing scrutiny by committees on constitutional review in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

If approved, the new state would be carved out of parts of Imo and Anambra states, with proponents suggesting Orlu as the proposed capital.

Supporters argue that the state would address perceived developmental gaps and improve political representation for communities within the proposed area.

Stakeholders express support

Speaking during the meeting, Mr Izunaso said the delegation represented communities from both states that are advocating the creation of Anim State.

He said the agitation has received the backing of political leaders, traditional rulers, local government officials and community stakeholders across the affected areas.

“We have come here in a representative capacity from Imo State and Anambra State, which are looking for this state called Anim State,” he said.

According to him, the delegation included members of the Imo and Anambra State Houses of Assembly, local government chairpersons, leaders of the Anim State movement and representatives of traditional institutions in the South-east.

Mr Izunaso said the campaign had already gathered legislative momentum, noting that lawmakers representing the affected constituencies had adopted resolutions supporting the proposal.

He also disclosed that preparations had begun in anticipation of the state’s eventual creation.

“The Imo State Government has already built a Government House in Orlu in preparation for the pronouncement of Anim State,” he said.

“If you enter Orlu today, you will hardly recognise the town. Internal roads have been rehabilitated, hospitals upgraded, and universities are functioning well. We are ready and only waiting for the pronouncement of the state.”

Mr Izunaso also commended Mr Kalu for playing a central role in helping the South-east arrive at a common position on the issue after the region was urged to present a single proposal for state creation.

“When the National Assembly committees on constitutional review asked the South-east to produce one additional state, it was the deputy speaker who took the initiative, convened meetings and worked tirelessly until the region arrived at a consensus,” he said.

“He is not from Imo or Anambra, yet God used him to play this role at this critical time. That is why we came to appreciate him.”

Responding, Mr Kalu said the creation of new states should be seen primarily as a mechanism for development and inclusive governance rather than as a political aspiration.

“State creation is not just about having a new status. It is an instrument of development that ensures the dividends of democracy reach the grassroots,” he said.

He noted that the South-east remains the only geopolitical zone with five states, while other zones have six, a disparity he said affects political balance and representation.

“When you look at the comparative analysis of the geopolitical zones, only one region, the South-east is lagging. It ought not to be so,” he said.

However, Mr Kalu stressed that achieving the goal would require a broad national consensus and strategic engagement with lawmakers across the country.

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“To achieve this is not through violence or shouting about marginalisation. It is through negotiation, building friendships and shaking hands across the Niger,” he said.

The deputy speaker urged proponents of Anim State to intensify consultations beyond the South-east, noting that lawmakers from other regions would ultimately determine the outcome of the proposal when it comes to a vote.

“My vote alone cannot secure the state. In fact, I will not vote because I will be presiding. You must build friendships across the North, South-west and South-south because they will be in the chamber when the vote is called,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of securing the backing of South-east governors, describing their endorsement as critical to the success of the proposal.

“You cannot do this alone without involving the governors of the South-east. All the governors, especially those from the affected areas, must be part of the agreement,” he said.

Mr Kalu further advised stakeholders to remain flexible during negotiations, noting that adjustments to the proposed territorial structure could emerge during the legislative process.

“If the powers that be recommend expanding the territorial parameters to accommodate broader interests, it should be accepted. What matters is achieving development and progress,” he said.