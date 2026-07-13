Nigeria’s crude oil and condensate production soared to an average of 1,735,398 barrels per day in the month of June 2026, representing positive growth for a 4th consecutive month.

According to the crude statistics, released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Sunday, in the month under review, crude oil production hit 1. 56 million barrels per day (mbpd)

The report showed that 0.18mbpd of condensates was produced.

This means Nigeria met 104 per cent of the 1.5mbpd crude oil production quota set by the Organisation and Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The report showed that in strict crude oil terms (excluding condensates), the 1.56 million daily average production Nigeria witnessed in June is the highest that Africa’s biggest oil producer has recorded since April 2020.

This, it said, represented a 74-month high.

“In June, the peak combined crude oil and condensate production was 1.89 mbpd, reflecting Nigeria’s potential to reach 2 mbpd in the near term.

“However, the lowest production was 1.57 mbpd for the period in review.

“The statistics shows that Nigeria has maintained an upward trajectory, increasing from 1.483 mbpd in February to 1.546 mbpd in March, 1.663 mbpd in April, 1.700 mbpd in May, and 1.735 mbpd in June.

“This represents a 2.2 per cent growth month on month.”

The report said the improved performance was primarily driven by stable production operations across most producing assets and the absence of any major pipeline outages during the period under review.

It said the enhanced operational stability supported improved production uptime and crude evacuation efficiency.

It said though a limited number of assets experienced short-duration operational shutdowns, but the overall impact on national production was minimal.

“In addition, scheduled turnaround maintenance activities were effectively managed and completed without significant disruption to production operations.

“The sustained growth recorded in June reflects the continued commitment of operators and industry stakeholders towards improving operational efficiency, maintaining asset integrity, and enhancing production reliability across the Nigerian upstream petroleum sector.

“A breakdown of the daily average crude oil and condensate production by terminals/streams during the review month shows that Bonny Terminal accounted for 318.28 kbpd, up from 293.88 kbpd recorded in May 2026.

“Forcados Terminal followed with 306.36 kbpd, an increase from 289.90 kbpd in May 2026,” said.

It showed that Qua Iboe Terminal recorded an average production of 164.73 kbpd of crude oil and condensates, down from 173.36 kbpd in May 2026.

It further revealed that Escravos Oil Terminal posted a daily average of 138.03 kbpd, up from 135.47 kbpd recorded in May 2026.

According to the report, Bonga ranked as the fifth-highest producing terminal, recording an average of 103.66 kbpd of crude oil, compared to 102.54 kbpd delivered in May 2026.