The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Sunday in Abuja, inaugurated the National Assembly Christian Fellowship Chapel, a 750-capacity edifice within the Assembly complex.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mrs Tinubu said the chapel symbolised accountability, reminding legislators that while they make laws, a time will come to give account.

“May this chapel inspire humility in leadership, courage and compassion in service to humanity as a whole,” she said.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, urged Nigerians to look beyond religion and focus on quality leadership, as exemplified by President Bola Tinubu.

He said citizens should prioritise leaders who love Nigeria and are committed to prosperity and ending insecurity.

Mr Akpabio urged continuous prayers for the nation, describing the chapel as a moral compass for Nigeria’s leadership and governance.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, said the chapel proved that public service and faith are not in conflict.

He said both are united in pursuing justice, unity and peace for the country’s growth and stability.

Mr Kalu described the chapel as a covenant in heaven for Nigeria’s speedy growth and national development.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, commended promoters of the project and the 10th Assembly for ensuring its completion.

He urged prayers not only for the legislature but also for the executive, judiciary and other national institutions.

Mr Akume, a former senator, called for unity, saying that despite differences in creed, tribe and region, Nigeria can achieve greatness through collective resolve.

A former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, urged Nigerians to love one another irrespective of creed or tribe.

He advised lawmakers to make decisions solely in the interest of national unity and stability.

Mr Gowon, a retired general, said many shed blood to keep Nigeria united and urged legislators not to allow those sacrifices to be in vain.

The Speaker of the 8th Assembly, Yakubu Dogara, recalled that when the project began in 2016, completion seemed distant due to limited funds.

Mr Dogara urged worshippers to embrace unity, saying the building would be meaningless without Christ and harmony among believers.

He said Jesus Christ must remain central, with the chapel serving as a place of repentance and prayer for national healing.

Delivering the sermon, Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Sokoto Diocese of the Catholic Church urged legislators to embrace humility before God, the ultimate Lawmaker.

He said laws must benefit both poor and rich and advance national development, irrespective of party affiliation.

Mr Kukah urged lawmakers to use the chapel to reconsecrate themselves and their offices to God and to the service of humanity.

He encouraged them to seek wisdom in prayer, make right decisions and stand firm against wrongdoing regardless of party or religious leanings.

President of the fellowship, Bono Yaroe, a senator, said the idea began in the 7th Assembly due to limited space and time for worship.

He urged Christian lawmakers to use the chapel sincerely, turn away from sin and pray for God to heal the nation.

