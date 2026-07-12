Philip Agbese, the Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, has stated that the ‘Green Chamber’ does not require President Bola Tinubu to appear before lawmakers to answer questions on the implementation of the national budget. He insists that responsibility for budget execution lies with ministers and relevant government officials.

Mr Agbese made the comments in a statement issued on Sunday, in response to last Wednesday’s heated plenary session, during which lawmakers clashed over a motion to invite the President to explain the poor implementation of the 2025 budget, particularly regarding constituency projects.

The controversy arose when Mascot Ikwechegh, representing the Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency of Abia State, moved a motion calling on the House to summon the President to account for delays and challenges in budget implementation. The proposal divided the chamber, with some members supporting the invitation while others argued that it was unnecessary and inconsistent with established parliamentary practice.

The debate became disorderly before Speaker Abbas Tajudeen intervened, ruling that Mr Ikwechegh had deviated from the original motion he had submitted. “It is a complete deviation from the copy you gave me,” the Speaker noted, declining to entertain the new prayer contained in the motion.

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Reacting to the development, Mr Agbese maintained that budget implementation is the purview of the executive agencies responsible for public expenditure. He argued that these officials, rather than the President, should be held to account by the National Assembly.

He explained that ministers, heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), as well as the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, are directly responsible for implementing the Appropriation Act. Consequently, he stated, they are the appropriate figures to respond to parliamentary inquiries.

“The House does not need the President to appear before it to resolve budget-related issues. The relevant ministers and the Office of the Accountant-General are the right people to answer the questions members are asking because they are directly involved in budget implementation,” he said.

He stressed that the Constitution empowers the National Assembly to exercise oversight regarding public expenditure by summoning the specific government officials responsible for implementing approved budgets.

Mr Agbese also praised Speaker Abbas for his handling of the contentious session, describing his conduct as calm, fair, and firmly rooted in the House Rules. According to Mr Agbese, the Speaker displayed maturity and leadership by ensuring that parliamentary procedures were respected despite the heated exchanges.

“Speaker Abbas showed rare leadership as the presiding officer. He handled the proceedings with calmness, fairness and a clear commitment to protecting the integrity of the House,” he said.

The Deputy Spokesperson urged Nigerians not to politicise the House’s oversight responsibilities, reiterating that lawmakers remain committed to ensuring accountability in the management of public funds and the effective execution of projects approved in the national budget. He assured that the House would continue to engage ministers and other relevant officials to obtain explanations on budget implementation and ensure that funds appropriated for constituency and other public projects are fully utilised.

Furthermore, Mr Agbese dismissed calls to cancel the National Assembly Open Week, scheduled to begin on 14 July, describing the annual event as a vital initiative of the 10th House aimed at strengthening transparency and public engagement.

“Though things are critical, members will never abdicate their primary responsibility of lawmaking for any other thing or whatever grouse they may have. NASS Open Week has come to stay. It has helped to showcase our activities to major stakeholders across the globe, including cooperation from other parliamentary institutions and partners,” he said.