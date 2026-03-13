The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 13 Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIG) following a “merit-based assessment exercise” conducted at its headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the commission said the promotions followed the successful completion of written examinations and oral interviews by the affected officers.

According to the statement signed by the commission’s spokesperson, Torty Kalu, the list of successful candidates has been forwarded to the Nigeria Police Force for immediate implementation.

Among the newly promoted AIGs are Emmanuel Christopher (former CP, Yobe State), Joseph Eribo (former CP, Ekiti State), Dantawaye Miller (former CP, FCT), Uche Henry (Director, National Cyber Crime Centre), and Olarenwaju Ogunlowo (former CP, Ogun State).

Others are Muhammad Dahiru (former CP, Jigawa State), Dankombo Morris (former CP, Adamawa State), Bello Shehu (former CP, Katsina State), Ibrahim Maikaba (former CP, Zamfara State), Ahmed Musa (former CP, Sokoto State), Olohundare Jimoh (former CP, Lagos State), Simeon Akpanudom (former CP, Anti-Fraud FCID Annex Lagos), and Haruna Olufemi (former CP, Oyo State).

The commission also promoted 17 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to the rank of CPs. Those elevated include Abdulrahim Shaibu, Abbas Sule, Ojugbele Adebola, Preye Egbetokun, Kayode Magaji, and Adebisi Lateef.

Others are Markus Basiran, Silas Aremu, Sylvester Uzoefuna, Magaji Ismaila, Theodore Obasi, Sarah Ehindero, Hayatu Hassan, Mohammed Babakura, Danjuma Yahaya, and Rebecca Okereke.

In addition, 19 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) were promoted to the rank of DCP, while 35 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) were promoted to the rank of ACP.

The chairman of the commission, Hashimu Argungu, said the promotions were based strictly on merit, dedication, and professional performance.

Mr Argungu congratulated the officers and urged them to justify their new ranks by demonstrating greater commitment to effective policing and national security.

“The promotion is not an end but an opportunity to contribute more to the noble task of safeguarding lives and property. The commission remains committed to transparency, merit and global best practices in all promotion processes,” he said.

He added that officers who fail promotion examinations would have opportunities to retake them, noting that under public service rules, an officer who fails the exercise three times would be required to retire.

Mr Argungu also commended members of the PSC board, including Paul Galumje, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Taiwo Lakanu, a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, and the commission’s secretary, Onyemuche Nnamani, for their contributions to the promotion exercise.

The commission reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening professionalism, efficiency, and accountability within the Nigeria Police Force through transparent and rigorous promotion processes.