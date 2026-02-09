Two people lost their lives on Sunday following a tanker explosion opposite the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) office along the Ihiala-Onitsha Road in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Bridget Asekhauno, Sector Commander (FRSC), in Anambra, confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka.

Mrs Asekhauno said the incident involved a commercial tanker with no registration number, conveying inflammable content and a motorcycle with no registration number.

“Eyewitnesses said the tanker driver, who was speeding, lost control and rammed into a roadside barricade before an explosion occurred, which also affected a motorcycle trailing behind.

“The explosion led to the deaths of the tanker driver and his conductor, while the motorcycle rider sustained injuries and was rescued.

“A total of three male adults were involved in the crash, with two fatalities recorded, while one injured victim was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala, for treatment.

The sector commander explained that the FRSC rescue operatives, alongside fire service personnel, responded promptly to the incident and successfully extinguished the fire.

She commiserated with the families of the deceased and urged motorists to adhere strictly to speed limits and remain attentive while driving to prevent avoidable crashes.

Other recent fatal road accidents

There have been other fatal road accidents on Nigerian highways in recent times. At least 12 people were killed in September last year in a road accident along the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway, Imo State.

On 28 November last year, six people died in a collision between a truck and a bus at Nawfia axis, near Enugu-Agidi Junction, along the Awka–Onitsha Expressway, Anambra.

On 22 November last year, five people were killed along the Lapai–Suleja Road in Niger State in an accident involving a truck and a passenger vehicle. Thirty-four passengers were injured in the accident.

On 18 October last year, at least six people were killed in a road accident near the Nkalagu Flyover, along the Nkalagu–Enugu Expressway, Ebonyi State, when a commercial bus collided with a tipper truck.

(NAN)