At least 12 people have been confirmed dead in a road accident in Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. on Sunday along Owerri-Onitsha Road Expressway in the state.

The police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said the accident happened when a gas tanker which was driving against traffic collided with a commuter bus transporting members of Jehovah’s Witness from Anambra State to Agwa village in Imo State.

“Regrettably, twelve persons lost their lives in the accident (including) eight adults and four children while eight persons were injured.

“The deceased have been evacuated and deposited at Ogbaku Mortuary while the injured persons are receiving treatment at Divine Hospital Awo-Omamma,” he said.

The spokesperson said police personnel led by the divisional police officer in charge of Awo-Omamma Divisional Police Headquarters cleared wreckage of the crashed vehicles from the road, working with officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

He did not say if the deceased victims were all members of the Jehovah’s Witness.

Police commissioner mourns

Mr Okoye said the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Aboki Danjuma, has expressed sadness over the fatal accident.

Mr Danjuma also commiserated with the families of the deceased victims and wished the injured persons quick recovery.

“Further updates will be communicated as investigations progress,” he said.

The commissioner cautioned motorists against reckless practices such as driving against traffic, excessive speeding, and negligence which he said remain leading causes of fatal road accidents.

The police chief urged all road users to prioritise safety, obey traffic regulations, and drive responsibly to safeguard lives and property.

A similar accident in 2024

In April 2024, a similar incident happened along the same Owerri-Onitsha Road Expressway in Imo State when a luxurious bus, conveying members of the Lord’s Chosen Church, collided with a tipper.

Police had said over five people died in the 2024 accident, although witnesses said at least 20 people were killed.

Members of the church were said to be visiting Owerri for a crusade billed to hold within the period when the incident occurred.