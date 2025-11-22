Five persons have been confirmed dead in a road accident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday along the Lapai–Suleja Road in Niger State.

Thirty-four others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment at the Lapai General Hospital.

The crash, which occurred around 4:30 a.m., involved a vehicle carrying passengers from Kano to Maiduguri en route to Lagos. Witnesses reported that the incident happened when the driver attempted to avoid a collision.

A survivor told PREMIUM TIMES’ correspondent that the crash began when a container-laden truck suddenly swerved into their lane.

He said the driver tried to manoeuvre the vehicle out of danger but lost control, resulting in the fatal crash. The truck driver was said to have fled the scene.

The Chairperson of the Hausa community in Lapai, Salisu Suleiman, described the accident as one of many frequent crashes that have been recorded on the route.

He urged travellers to avoid night journeys and warned against using lorries for long-distance passenger transportation, saying such practices significantly increase the risk of fatal accidents.

Medical personnel at Lapai General Hospital are continuing to provide emergency care for the injured.