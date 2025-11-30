Six people died in a collision between a truck and a bus at Nawfia axis, near Enugu-Agidi Junction, along the Awka–Onitsha Expressway, Anambra State, on Friday night.

Bridget Asekhauno, Anambra sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the crash to journalists in Awka.

She said the accident resulted from reckless driving and involved a yellow and black tipper, with registration FGG21XV, and a red bus, with the registration XQ398AA.

“An eyewitness on the bus said it was travelling from Ebonyi to Onitsha after a Catholic Women Organisation burial.

“The bus driver attempted dangerous overtaking to make up lost time, causing a head-on collision with the tipper,” Mrs Asekhauno said.

Thirty-two people were involved, including nine men and 23 women. The crash killed two men and four women, while five women were injured.

Twenty-one other occupants escaped unharmed. The victims were taken to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku, where deaths were confirmed by medical staff.

FRSC officers promptly cleared the scene, restoring normal traffic flow along the expressway.

Mrs Asekhauno described the accident as preventable, warning, “This tragic incident highlights the devastating consequences of reckless driving.”

She extended sympathies to victims’ families, urging motorists to obey traffic laws, avoid aggressive overtaking, and prioritise safety.

She reaffirmed the FRSC’s commitment to enforcing traffic regulations, raising road safety awareness, and providing timely rescue services during emergencies.

Other recent fatal road accidents

There have been other fatal road accidents on Nigerian highways in recent times. At least 12 people were killed in September in a road accident along the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway, Imo State.

On 22 November, five people were killed along the Lapai–Suleja Road in Niger State in an accident involving a truck and a passenger vehicle. Thirty-four passengers were injured in the accident.

On 18 October 18, at least six people were killed in a road accident near the Nkalagu Flyover, along the Nkalagu–Enugu Expressway, Ebonyi State, when a commercial bus collided with a tipper truck.

