Conflicting advice circulating on social media has left many women questioning whether using toilet tissue after urinating could increase their risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs), irritation or other intimate health problems.

Some online posts even claim that wiping with tissue paper is unsafe.

However, medical experts say there is no scientific evidence that using clean, plain, unscented tissue paper after urinating causes infections when used correctly.

Instead, they warn that practices such as douching, using scented feminine wipes, cleaning inside the vagina and wiping from back to front are far more likely to upset the natural balance of the genital area and increase the risk of infections.

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Speaking with PT Health Watch, Yahya Mohammed, a medical doctor at the National Hospital, Abuja, said maintaining intimate hygiene does not require expensive products or excessive cleaning.

According to him, the real concern is not tissue paper itself but hygiene habits that introduce bacteria into the urinary tract or interfere with the body’s natural protective mechanisms.

Plain tissue paper is safe

Mr Mohammed said gently drying the genital area with clean, unscented toilet tissue after urinating is safe for most women and may even help reduce prolonged moisture that can contribute to skin irritation.

He explained that while wet wipes are generally safe if they are mild and fragrance-free, products containing perfumes, alcohol or harsh chemicals can irritate the delicate skin around the vulva.

Such irritation, he noted, is sometimes mistaken for an infection.

He stressed that routine use of feminine wipes is unnecessary.

According to him, washing the external genital area, the vulva, with clean water is sufficient for everyday hygiene. Women who prefer soap should use only mild, fragrance-free cleansers.

“Clean tissue paper is generally safe, while wet wipes are usually safe if they are non irritating,” he said.

What really causes UTIs?

Mr Mohammed explained that UTIs are most commonly caused by bacteria entering the urinary tract, particularly Escherichia coli (E. coli), which normally live in the bowel.

He said clean toilet tissue does not cause UTIs.

Although wet wipes may offer additional comfort during menstruation or for women experiencing diarrhoea or haemorrhoids, he said they should not replace routine washing with clean water.

Rather than worrying about tissue paper, he said women should focus on hygiene practices that prevent harmful bacteria from reaching the urinary tract.

Hygiene habits to avoid

Mr Mohammed identified several common practices that increase the risk of irritation and infection.

According to him, wiping from back to front after using the toilet can transfer bacteria from the anus to the urinary tract.

He also cautioned against using coloured, scented or antibacterial wipes for intimate hygiene, saying these products can irritate sensitive skin and may contribute to recurrent vaginal infections or allergic reactions.

Other habits women should avoid include wiping too aggressively, cleaning inside the vagina, douching after urinating, remaining in wet underwear for long periods, wearing very tight non breathable underwear and washing the vulva with harsh soaps.

He explained that douching can wash away the protective bacteria that help maintain the vagina’s normal pH, increasing the risk of infections.

The best way to clean after using the toilet

According to Mr Mohammed, the best hygiene method often depends on personal preference, skin sensitivity and what is readily available.

He recommended using plain, unscented toilet tissue to gently blot or wipe dry after urinating.

After a bowel movement, women should wipe until the tissue is clean.

He added that rinsing the vulva with clean water is also an excellent option, while combining water with gentle drying using plain tissue provides additional comfort for many women.

Less is more

Mr Mohammed emphasised that women do not need elaborate intimate hygiene routines.

He explained that the vagina is naturally self-cleaning through normal secretions, while the vulva only requires gentle external cleaning.

He said excessive washing or using multiple intimate hygiene products can do more harm than good.

He advised women experiencing persistent itching, unusual vaginal discharge, pain during urination, foul odour or recurrent infections to seek medical attention rather than rely on social media advice or self-medication.

“The vulva cleans itself through its natural secretions,” he said.

He added that maintaining simple hygiene practices and seeking prompt medical attention for symptoms remain the best ways to protect intimate health.