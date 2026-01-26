The Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Monday thanked Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State for supporting his son, Osborne Umahi, to clinch the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship ticket for Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Umahi, a former governor of Ebonyi, made the commendation at his hometown Uburu in Ohaozara, while celebrating Osborne’s victory in the APC primaries for the council in the forthcoming polls.

The minister noted that with Mr Nwifuru’s endorsement and Osborne’s final emergence, the governor has proven to be the “real” first son of the Umahi’s family.

“I never discussed the idea of making my son chairman with him, and this has become his highest form of appreciation to me.

“He has proven to be a man of integrity because it is rare for an incumbent governor to make the son of a former governor a local government chairman.

“Many governors will be afraid that he would leak information about their administrations or the local government system to the former governor,” he said.

Mr Umahi reiterated his family’s support for the governor’s second term bid, noting that he would never regret supporting Mr Nwifuru to succeed him in 2023.

“Nwifuru remains my best bid for a successor in 2023, and he has proven that my family ties with him for over 18 years are no fluke.

“I also thank President Bola Tinubu for his support to the Ministry of Works and Ohaozara people for supporting my son’s chairmanship endorsement,” he said.

The Deputy State Chairman of the APC, Alphonsus Nwali, who was the Electoral Committee Chairman for the primaries, said Osborne was the sole candidate in the exercise.

“Umahi got all the 54 votes cast by the delegates and therefore, declared the winner of the primaries.

Osborne, in his acceptance speech, thanked all those who ensured his victory at the primaries and pledged not to disappoint the people.

“I will embark on massive road infrastructural development, connecting farmlands and markets for easy evacuation of produce,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the minister’s relationship with Mr Nwifuru dates back to 2008 when he (Umahi) was the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party and Mr Nwifuru an ex–officio.

Mr Umahi later served as the state’s governor from 2015 to 2023 and ensured that Mr Nwifuru became the speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly during that period.

The minister has consistently stated that he fought “principalities and powers” to ensure Mr Nwifuru succeeded him as governor in 2023.

(NAN)