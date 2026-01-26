PART 1: The Only Room That Matters

In the modern African business landscape, growth has become a buzzword that often lacks substance. While many organisations are content with incremental 5% or 10% year-on-year gains, a select group of market leaders is playing a different game entirely.

The secret is finally out. The massive shift in revenue performance seen across the continent’s most successful firms isn’t down to luck. It is down to AFRES (Africa Revenue Summit).

From Linear Growth to Exponential Scale

AFRES has rapidly evolved into the epicentre for business leaders who are finished with average results. If you are tired of stagnant pipelines and underperforming sales teams, AFRES 2026 is where the trajectory of your business changes.

Hosted by Bunmi Jembola, Africa’s preeminent sales authority and CEO of SalesRuby summit has earned its reputation as the continent’s premier Revenue Engineering hub. Unlike typical corporate retreats, AFRES is a high-octane environment designed for one purpose: Engineering 500% Growth and Revenue.

Why the Hype is Real?

The buzz surrounding AFRES 2026 is a reflection of the tangible ROI past attendees have brought back to their boardrooms. Here is why the continent’s elite are clearing their calendars:

● The Revenue Blueprint: Deconstructing the exact frameworks used to scale multi-billion naira enterprises.

● The Ecosystem of Power: Connect with CEOs, Sales Directors, and Chief Revenue Officers from the most influential companies in Africa.

● Mastery of High-Ticket Tech: Leveraging AI and data to predict revenue rather than simply hoping for it.

[Virtual Briefing]: See the 500% Growth Engine in Action

PART 2: The Architects of Growth

A strategy is only as powerful as the mind that conceived it. At AFRES 2026, the focus isn’t on academic theories but on proven battle-tested execution. The faculty comprises practitioners who have sat in the hot seat of multi-billion naira enterprises and won.

The Faculty of High-Performance

This year, AFRES brings together a rare assembly of industry leaders who will be handing over their personal playbooks:

● Bunmi Jembola: The Convener and CEO of SalesRuby. Africa’s leading authority on sales engineering.

● Seni Adetu: Former CEO of Guinness Nigeria Plc. A veteran corporate leader known for navigating complex market dynamics.

● Idemudia Dima-Okojie: Marketing Director at Mastercard (West Africa). Specialist in brand positioning and consumer behavior.

● Babatunde Akin-Moses: CEO of Sycamore. A pioneer in scaling digital-first enterprises in volatile economies.

● Lara Yeku: GM (Business Transformation) at Flour Mills Nigeria. Expert in organizational design for hyper-growth.

● Onyinye Olisa: Founder/CEO of PayOnUs. Leader at the intersection of payments and revenue optimization.

Beyond the Keynote

For those in the Ruby (VVIP) and Gold (VIP) tiers, the summit offers direct access to these leaders for post-conference support and strategy breakdown. This is where the competitive advantage is secured.

PART 3: From Evidence to Excellence

In 2025, AFRES set a daring goal: to help participating organisations achieve a 400% growth rate. By the close of the fiscal year, over 70% of participants hadn’t just met that target, they had exceeded it.

The Proof in the Profits

The hype around this summit is built on the success stories of leaders who moved from the “comfort zone” to the “growth zone”:

● Larox Technologies reported a staggering 750% revenue growth.

● BAS Group achieved a 550% increase.

● Jide Mosobolaje (Just Bar Ltd) noted that the indices for 4X growth are available to anyone willing to execute on the AFRES content.

The 2026 Upgrade: The 5X Promise

AFRES 2026 is about 500% dominance. When you secure your seat, you enter a comprehensive growth cycle:

● Pre-Summit Strategy Intensives: Design your specific growth approach before the main event.

● The 5X Paid Community: Instant access to a network of C-suite executives and potential partners.

● Post-Conference Accountability: Two full months of execution support from the AFRES team.

Secure Your Seat

The difference between a record-breaking year and a stagnant one is a single decision. The leaders of Africa’s top enterprises have already registered.

Register now at: www.afres.africa/pay-now

Visual Briefing: The Evidence of 5X Growth

Prepared by: SalesRuby BMC Team

Official Website: www.afres.africa