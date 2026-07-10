Onyinyechi Ndubuisi says Anambra State’s free maternal healthcare initiative spared her family overwhelming medical costs after she safely delivered triplets through a caesarean section.

Mrs Ndubuisi gave birth to two girls and a boy at Okpoko General Hospital on Monday, 6 July, under the state’s free antenatal, delivery and maternal healthcare programme.

Speaking with journalists on Thursday, she described the initiative as life-changing, saying it guaranteed quality healthcare throughout her pregnancy without requiring any payment.

“The free maternal and delivery services ensure that quality healthcare is available to all, irrespective of state of origin.

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“I’m grateful to the Anambra government for easing the financial pressure on my family because I cannot explain where we would have raised the money,” she said.

Mrs Ndubuisi, who hails from Onu-Eke, Ezza North Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, lives in Awada, Obosi, within Anambra’s Idemili North Local Government Area.

She said the programme had significantly improved access to maternal healthcare, enabling pregnant women to receive professional medical attention regardless of their financial circumstances.

Mrs Ndubuisi also praised healthcare workers at Okpoko General Hospital for their professionalism, dedication and commitment throughout her pregnancy and delivery.

She particularly commended the doctor who successfully resuscitated her third baby shortly after birth, describing the intervention as timely, skillful, and life-saving.

According to her, the medical team’s expertise and commitment reassured her family during the delivery and strengthened public confidence in government-owned healthcare facilities.

She encouraged expectant mothers to register early for antenatal care at government hospitals to benefit from qualified healthcare professionals and proper monitoring during pregnancy.

Mrs Ndubuisi said government hospitals have competent doctors, nurses and other professionals capable of managing pregnancies and ensuring safe childbirth for mothers and babies.

She warned pregnant women against seeking treatment from unqualified practitioners, stressing that skilled medical care remained vital for preventing avoidable complications.

She prayed for God’s continued blessings upon Governor Charles Soludo for sustaining policies that prioritise maternal and child healthcare across Anambra.

In September 2023, Mr Soludo introduced free antenatal and delivery services for pregnant women and pledged to sustain the programme throughout his administration.

(NAN)