The Anambra State Government has declared Friday a work-free day for civil servants ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Head of Service (HOS), Theodora Igwegbe, on Thursday in Awka, the state capital.

Mrs Igwegbe said that the work-free day was approved by Governor Chukwuma Soludo to enable civil servants travel to their respective locations to participate in the election.

She said the gesture was to encourage the active participation of the state workforce in the electoral process.

According to her, the electoral process is a civic duty and a vital contribution of the civil servants to good governance and democracy.

The HOS directed all political appointees, permanent secretaries, and heads of ministries, departments, and agencies to inform their staff and ensure full compliance.

(NAN)