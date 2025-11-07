Nigeria’s football authorities are anxiously awaiting FIFA’s response following their formal protest against what they describe as “a clear conflict of interest” in the appointment of South African and Benin Republic match officials for the Super Eagles’ crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off against Gabon.

The decisive first leg fixture is scheduled for Thursday next week at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, with the winner advancing to the next phase of the qualification series.

According to the appointment list signed by Gordon Savic, FIFA’s Head of Qualifiers and International Matches, Abongile Tom of South Africa will serve as the centre referee.

His compatriot, Zakhele Thusi Granville Siwela, has been named Assistant Referee 2, while Akhona Zennith Makalima, another South African, will head the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) team. Hugues Alain Djovi from Benin Republic will act as the Referee Assessor.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), in a protest letter submitted late Wednesday, argued that assigning officials from South Africa and Benin Republic—two nations that were in Nigeria’s qualifying group—creates a “serious conflict of interest” and undermines the principle of neutrality required in international officiating.

Benin Republic was eliminated in dramatic fashion by Nigeria on the final matchday of the group stage after losing 4-0 in Uyo, while South Africa has remained a direct rival in the qualification race.

In its submission to FIFA, the NFF insisted that the appointments “could compromise the integrity of the match or give room for perceived bias.”

The letter further stressed that “neutrality is a fundamental principle that must guide the appointment of match officials in global competitions.”

Nigeria’s protest is coming on the heels of a careless statement by South Africa’s Sports Minister, Gayton McKenzie, who in a recent Johannesburg radio interview, publicly stated that he would not want Nigeria to qualify for the World Cup.

McKenzie accused Nigeria of “attempting to sabotage South Africa’s qualification campaign” — a reference to the earlier Group C protest over South Africa’s use of an ineligible player.

FIFA predictably ruled against South Africa in that matter and docked Bafana Bafana three points and three goals that almost derailed tier World Cup qualification.

Regardless, Nigerians have described the minister’s remarks as “unprofessional and inflammatory.”

The NFF’s position is that appointing referees from a country whose senior government official has expressed such hostility toward Nigeria is “at best insensitive and at worst prejudicial.”

As of Thursday night, FIFA had yet to issue an official response, but sources within the NFF told PREMIUM TIMES that the federation is pressing for the replacement of all South African and Beninese officials before the match.

“We expect fairness from FIFA. It is not about emotions or rivalry—it’s about ensuring the credibility of such an important game,” a senior NFF official familiar with the matter said under condition of anonymity.

What FIFA might decide

FIFA is known for upholding strict standards of neutrality in officiating for international fixtures, especially in matches where outcomes could directly affect a rival nation’s prospects.

In past cases—such as the 2017 World Cup qualifier between Senegal and South Africa, which was replayed due to officiating irregularities—FIFA acted swiftly to protect the integrity of competition.

Analysts believe the governing body may side with Nigeria’s request, at least partially, by reassigning one or more officials from neutral countries to avoid any appearance of bias.

“Even if FIFA concludes there’s no evidence of deliberate conflict, the optics alone could justify a reshuffle,” said one international football analyst Kayode Alabi contacted by PREMIUM TIMES.

“FIFA often prefers to err on the side of neutrality in cases involving politically sensitive matchups.”

However, if FIFA dismisses Nigeria’s protest, the current officiating team led by Abongile Tom will proceed as planned, a decision likely to intensify scrutiny over every refereeing call during the match.

Official list

Meanwhile, the NFF is expected to release the Super Eagles’ final squad list for the Gabon playoff today (Friday).

The list, approved by head coach Eric Chelle, is anticipated to feature a large chunk of the players that impressed during the last international window with one or two new faces added.

The Nigeria–Gabon playoff has been described as one of the most anticipated ties in the African qualifiers, with both sides fighting to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

The Super Eagles remain unbeaten in five previous encounters with Gabon, winning three and drawing two between 1983 and 2005.

FIFA’s verdict on Nigeria’s protest is expected before the end of the weekend, a decision that could set the tone for one of the most politically charged fixtures in recent African qualification history.

Nigeria vs Gabon: Head-to-head record

Nigeria 2–0 Gabon – World Cup Qualifier (25 March 2005)

Gabon 1–1 Nigeria – World Cup Qualifier (9 October 2004)

Gabon 1–1 Nigeria – Friendly (21 November 1999)

Nigeria 3–0 Gabon – AFCON (25 March 1994)

Gabon 0–0 Nigeria – Friendly (2 March 1983)