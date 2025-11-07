The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has distributed sensitive electoral materials to the 21 Local Government Areas in Anambra State for Saturday’s governorship election.

Elizabeth Agwu, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, said this while distributing the materials on Thursday at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) premises in Awka, the state capital.

“We have inspected the sensitive materials with the Commissioner of Police in charge of this election and other stakeholders involved.

“We have also concluded that the materials are all intact. Right now, we will start distributing them to the 21 LGAs in the state,” she said.

Mrs Agwu listed the sensitive materials to include 2,802, 790 copies of ballot papers, 5,720 booklets of form EC 8A, and 287 booklets of form EC 8A for replacement.

Others are 326 booklets of form EC 8B, 73 booklets of form EC 8B for continuations, and 21 booklets of form EC 8B for replacement.

She said that other sensitive materials include 21 booklets of form EC 8C, 21 booklets of form EC 8C for replacement, one booklet of form EC 8D, one booklet of form EC 8D for replacement, and one booklet of form EC 8E.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the election, Abayomi Shogunle, expressed satisfaction with the security of the sensitive material.

Mr Shogunle said that the 55,000 security personnel from various security agencies that would be involved in the election would be deployed as three per polling unit and other places.

He urged residents to come out en masse to vote, as adequate security arrangements have been made for all persons involved in the election.

Patrick Mba, the state commissioner for youth development, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and Coalition Agent, Onitsha North LGA, also expressed satisfaction with INEC’s handling of the election material.

According to him, the sensitive materials are intact and being distributed transparently. “I will say kudos to INEC.

“So far, so good, we are ready for the election.

“Our prayer is that we should have a peaceful and credible election,” he said.

(NAN)