President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that he has made some unsuccessful attempts to write a book.

The president stated this on Tuesday, 30 September, in Owerri, Imo State, during the presentation of a book, “A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria,” by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

The book chronicles the 10 years of progress and achievements of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria.

“To author a book is a very challenging thing. I tried, but I have not succeeded on a number of occasions,” Mr Tinubu said, adding that the event was not just for a book launch but “to reflect on decades of collective effort and sacrifice”.

As Mr Tinubu commended Governor Uzodimma for writing the book, the governor nodded his head repeatedly in apparent appreciation of the president’s remarks, while the audience responded with applause.

“Good job. Good thinking. A man of great vision. Well-done,” the president said to Governor Uzodimma.

“By recording the milestones and struggles of the 10 years we have gone through, he has given Nigeria a gift. No nation can afford to forget its own journey, and no leader should escape his duty of stewardship.”

Mr Tinubu said that his administration, which has been in place for more than two years, and the APC as a party have made a significant contribution to Nigeria’s development.

He said, “The old ways had brought our nation close to collapse. A break from that path was not an option; it was the only way forward. We broke the jinx.

“I stand before you with confidence to say that Nigeria is no longer where it was 10 years ago. We promised a change. Today, I can confidently tell you the worst is over,” he said.

“The second quarter of 2025, Nigeria’s economy grew by 4.3 per cent. Inflation has fallen to 20.12 per cent.”

Why I wrote the book – Uzodimma

Bennet Nwanguma, a professor of biochemistry at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, reviewed the book at the event. He said the former APC national chairperson, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, wrote the foreword of the 373-page book

According to Mr Nwanguma, “Governor Uzodimma gives credit to Tinubu, the founder of the APC and all those who played a key role in turning this coalition of small opposition parties into the success that it has become”.

In his speech, Governor Uzodimma explained that he wrote the book out of curiosity and a quest to document the APC’s democratic governance in Nigeria. The governor said that he told the story as it is. “No sugar-coating,” he said, before lauding President Tinubu for his commitment to democratic governance in Nigeria and the APC.

The governor narrated how Mr Tinubu birthed the idea of the APC to defeat the then incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP.

He pledged to distribute the book to party leaders at the national, state, and ward levels and to make a digital version available to all Nigerians.

Besides the book presentation, President Tinubu inaugurated some development projects that Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration completed.