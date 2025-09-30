Nigerian President Bola Tinubu is visiting Imo State today, 30 September.

Mr Tinubu is visiting the south-eastern state to commission some projects completed by Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration.

The projects expected to be commissioned by the president include the rebuilt Owerri–Mbaise–Obowo–Umuahia Road, a new flyover connecting Port Harcourt and Onitsha Roads, with major upgrades around the Assumpta Cathedral Roundabout, Owerri.

During the visit, Mr Tinubu is also expected to commission the rebuilt Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre, Owerri.

The Nigerian leader is also expected to unveil Mr Uzodimma’s book, “A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria.”

This would be Mr Tinubu’s second official visit to the south-eastern state as president after his last in January 2024.

PREMIUM TIMES is on the ground to bring you live updates of the president’s visit.

12:52 p.m. President Tinubu lands at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport

12:55p.m. Some APC governors and other party chieftains, led by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo received the president at the airport.

1:20 p.m.: President Tinubu commissions the Owerri-Obowo-Umuahia Road.

1:40 p.m.: President Tinubu arrives Control Post Flyover to commission the project.

1:53 p.m. President Tinubu commissions Control Post Flyover.

2:00 p.m. President Tinubu leaves Control/Assumpta Flyover after commissioning.

The Owerri–Mbaise–Obowo–Umuahia Road, just commissioned by President Tinubu, holds huge economic importance for Imo State and the South-east region as it links major towns and cities, reducing travel time and easing the movement of people and goods.

The road is a critical driver of trade, agriculture, industry, and social development for Imo and neighbouring states.

The road connects Owerri in Imo to Umuahia in Abia, and is a lifeline for trade and commerce, particularly for communities like Obowo and Mbaise that are largely agrarian.

Farmers can now move produce to markets more efficiently, reducing post-harvest losses and improving earnings.

President Bola Tinubu is visiting Imo State for the second time since assuming office. The president’s first visit was in January 2024 during the inauguration of Governor Hope Uzodinma’s second term.

Imo, along with Bayelsa, Edo, and Kogi, are among the states that conduct off-cycle governorship elections.

Imo State, located in the Niger Delta, produces an average of 17,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd). As of March 2025, it was ranked as Nigeria’s eighth-largest oil-producing state. Despite its output, Imo still has vast untapped reserves of crude oil and natural gas.

2:20 p.m. President Tinubu begins Unveiling of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s latest book titled “A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria.”

Imo State is widely regarded as the hotbed of pro-Biafra agitation and violence in the South-east.

During his first visit, President Tinubu praised Governor Uzodimma, describing him as “a good and dependable democrat” who embodies “a progressive agenda.” He commended Mr Uzodinma’s efforts in fighting insecurity, noting that the state had become safer for residents and investors.

“Before now, everyone of us was enveloped with fear to come to Imo State. Today, Imo is safe, happy, and ready for business,” Tinubu said at the time.

Some Imo residents, who spoke earlier with a PREMIUM TIMES reporter about their expectations of Mr Tinubu’s visit, appealed to the president to assist in fighting insecurity in the state.

Security has deteriorated in Imo State with frequent attacks by armed persons in recent times. Hoodlums, who claimed to be agitating for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and South-south, have worsened the insecurity in the state.

But police and other security operatives have accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the state.

Security operatives, such as police and military, have become targets of such deadly attacks in recent times in the state.

Beyond pro-Biafra gunmen, kidnapping, cultism and armed robbery attacks have combined to worsen the security in the south-eastern state.

2:40 p.m. Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Achebe, breaking the kola nuts.

Control Post Flyover

Let’s give some background about the Control Post Flyover just commissioned by President Tinubu.

Before the Control Post Flyover came into existence, there was only a junction at the place which was known for frequent congestion, causing significant travel times and traffic bottlenecks.

The flyover was constructed to reduce these problems, improve traffic flow, and transform the area into a more efficient transit hub.

The cost and date of the award is unknown, but Governor Uzodimma’s administration began work at the site in January 2025.

Located within the Owerri Municipal Local Government Area, the flyover was built by construction giants, Craneburg.

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre

Formerly known as the Imo International Conference Center (IICC), the centre was renamed after Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the late president-general of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Located at Warehouse Roundabout within Owerri Municipal Local Government Area, the structure was built in 2014 by then-Governor Rochas Okorocha, who served from 2011 to 2015.

However, in 2021, Governor Uzodimma pulled down the structure after a part of it crumbled following torrential rainfall.

Although the date and cost of the contract are unknown, Governor Uzodinma began the reconstruction of the New Imo International Conference Centre.

It was later renamed shortly after Mr Iwuanyanwu died in 2024.

Owerri–Mbaise–Obowo–Umuahia Road

Before now, the Owerri-Obowo-Umuahia Road was in terrible shape. Heavy traffic and fatal accidents were frequent along the road, which is about 46 kilometres long.

It is a federal road connecting Owerri to Umuahia, the capital of Abia State, through Mbaise and Obowo, Imo State.

The road was first awarded and constructed in 2006 by the administration of the then-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The road broke down some years later, prompting Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State to step in to reconstruct the dual-carriage road, in partnership with the federal government.

Now constructed, the road will ease traffic flow and reduce frequent crashes in the area. It is also a boost to economic activities in the state.

It is unclear when the road was awarded and the cost of the contract, but Governor Uzodimma flagged off construction on 26 July 2022.

2:47 pm. APC National Chairperson, Nentawe Yilwatda, delivering his remarks.

2:56 p.m. The APC National Chairperson, Nentawe Yilwatda, ends his speech in which he applauded Governor Hope Uzodimma for documenting Nigeria’s history of democratic governance in his new book. He said the governor’s achievements in the state reflect the party’s Renewed Hope Agenda of the APC

Prof Bennet Chima Nwanguma of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, reviews Governor Uzodimma’s book.

3:09 p.m.: Bennet Chima Nwanguma, a professor of biochemistry at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, reviews the new book.

3:19 p.m. Governor Hope Uzodimma steps to the podium to make a speech.

3:17 p.m.: Professor Nwanguma ends his review of the book, hailing it for its originality, research depth and presentation quality.

3:24 p.m. Mr Uzodimma ends his speech, explaining that the book was written out of curiosity and quest to document the APC democratic governance in Nigeria. The governor explained that he told the story as it is. “No sugar-coating,” he said, before lauding President Tinubu for his commitment to democratic governance in Nigeria and the APC.

He detailed how Mr Tinubu birthed the idea of the APC to defeat the then incumbent administration of Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP. He pledged to distribute the book to party leaders down to the ward level and also convert the book into a digital format for all Nigerians.

3:39 p.m. Governor Uzodimma begins to review his book, highlighting the interconnections with the APC-led federal government democratic journey in Nigeria.

3:51 p.m.: Governor Hope Uzodimma ends his speech. He reeled out some of his achievements as governor before praising President Tinubu for making the achievements possible. He thereafter declared support for Mr Tinubu’s leadership.

3:56 p.m. The presentation of the new book begins.

4:08 p.m. The Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Achebe, makes his remarks.

4:14 p.m. Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, making his remarks.

4:20 p.m: Mr Akpabio ends his speech. In the speech, he praised President Tinubu for his outstanding performance as Nigeria’s president, listing some of his achievements in education, job creation, and economic stability.

The Senate President, however, remarked that his praise of President Tinubu often draw criticism from Nigerians who accuse him and the Senate of being rubber stamp legislature.

4:23 p.m. President Tinubu stands up for the book presentation as several supporters circle him amidst cheers and solidarity songs.

4:25 p.m.: President Tinubu begins his speech after greeting the gathering ahead of the formal unveiling of Governor Uzodimma’s book.

4:31 p.m. President Tinubu assures Nigerians that the economic difficulties in the country have now ended.

4:35 p.m. “Thank you for your resilience, thank you for your endurance. Nigeria is getting on the part of progress, ” President Tinubu tells Nigerians.

4:44 p.m. President Tinubu ends his speech. In the speech, he praised Nigerians for enduring hard times in the country and assured them the economy will pay them. He then lauded Governor Uzodimma for his achievements in the state.

4:48 p.m. It’s time for the National Anthem!

4:50 p.m. Event ends.