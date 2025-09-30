Although he has repeatedly sought medical treatment abroad, President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday boasted that Nigeria has well-equipped hospitals capable of handling “critical illnesses”, including cancer.

“I have always believed in good governance. Today, Nigerians can say confidently that we have well-equipped hospitals, and we can treat critical illnesses such as cancer and other illnesses,” Mr Tinubu said in Owerri, Imo State, where he inaugurated some development projects that Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration completed.

Mr Tinubu also participated in the unveiling of the governor’s book, “A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria,” which chronicles the progress and achievements of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the country.

His remarks, however, came amid criticism of his frequent medical trips abroad.

Since assuming office in 2023, the president has travelled to France multiple times for medical check-ups, a trend that has raised concerns about his confidence in Nigeria’s healthcare system despite his assurances of improvement.

Speaking about the economy, the president said that the country was on the verge of collapse before the All Progressives Congress took over in 2015.

“I stand before you with confidence to say that Nigeria is no longer where it was 10 years ago. We promised a change. Today, I can confidently tell you the worst is over,” he said.

“The second quarter of 2025, Nigeria’s economy grew by 4.3 per cent. Inflation has fallen to 20.12 per cent,” he added.

Mr Tinubu also boasted of an improvement in revenue to states in the country, saying that no state governor is borrowing to pay salaries.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Uzodimma commended the president for his administration’s reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy, which he said has made more revenue available to states.

The governor attributed the commissioned projects in Imo to the improved revenue accruing to the state from fuel subsidy removal.