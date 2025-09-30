Nigeria’s main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has dissolved the party structures in the Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

In a statement posted on X on Tuesday, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, announced the dissolution of the party’s State Executive Councils in the two states.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has at its meeting today, Tuesday, 30 September 2025, pursuant to its powers under the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), approved the dissolution of the Akwa State Executive of the Party,” Mr Ologunagba wrote.

For over two decades, the PDP has been the ruling party in Akwa Ibom, but it lost that status in June following Governor Umo Eno’s defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Eno vowed to retain control of the state’s PDP structure despite moving to the APC.

The sacked chairperson of the party in the state, Aniekan Akpan, had at various times expressed loyalty to Mr Eno despite the governor’s defection to the APC, prompting the calls for his resignation.

Governor Eno has lost control of the PDP structure in Akwa Ibom, with the sacking of the former executive council and the profiles of the new leaders.

For instance, one of the appointed leaders, Unwana Assam, has consistently criticised Governor Eno.

Mr Ologunagba named Igwa Umoren the party’s caretaker committee chairperson in Akwa Ibom.

He named Borono Bassey, a former publicity secretary of the party in the state, as the secretary of the caretaker committee.

Read the full statement below:

September 30, 2025

Press Statement

@OfficialPDPNig Dissolves Akwa Ibom State Exco, Constitutes Caretaker Committee for Chapter

The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has at its meeting today, Tuesday, September 30th, 2025, pursuant to its powers under the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) approved the dissolution of the Akwa State Executive of the Party.

Consequently, the NWC approved the composition of a Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Akwa Ibom State Chapter of our Party from today, Tuesday, September 30th, 2025 for a period not exceeding 3 months, or until such a time a new State Executive Committee will be elected in the State.

The members of the Akwa Ibom State PDP Caretaker Committee are;

1.Igwat Umoren – Chairman

2.Harrison Ekpo- Deputy Chairman

3.Borono Bassey – Secretary

4.Bar. Ewa Okpo- Publicity Secretary

5.Emman Mbong- Organizing Secretary

6.Hon. Aniekan Asuquo- Youth Leader

7.Mary Silvia Abara – Woman Leader

8.Barr. Enoch Enoch- Legal Adviser

9.Hon. Aniebiet Cornelius – Member

10. Udim Peters – Member

11.Mrs. Ayanime Obot- Member

12.Hon. Ofon Michael- Member

13.Esther Bassey Effiong- Member

14.Hon. David Umanah- Member

15.Usenmfon Ibanga- Member

16. Unwana Assam- Member

17.Obong Francis Akpan Ogbuji -Member

18.Ndianabasi Udom- Member

19. Emibana Ubolum- Member

20.Hon. Gregory Ekpo Etim – Member

21.Iberedem Asamamnyie- Member

22.Barr. Mfom Ben- Member

23. Iniobong Ukwak- Member

24.Hon. Emmanuel Umah- Member

25.Ekaette Philips – Member

26.Effiong Asuquo Bassey – Member

27.Barr. Ekpong Edem – Member

28. Ime Matthew Okwong- Member

29.Kate Atabia – Member

30.David Ubanga – Member

31. Ukoette Etukudo Ukoette – Member

The NWC calls on all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Akwa Ibom State to remain united and continue to work together for the progress of the Party.

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary

September 30, 2025

Press Statement

@OfficialPDPNig Constitutes Cross River State Party Caretaker Committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the composition of a Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Cross River State Chapter of our Party.

This follows the expiration of the tenure of the State Executive Committee of the Cross River State Chapter having been elected four years ago.

The Caretaker Committee is to manage the affairs of the Party in Cross River State from Wednesday, October 1st, 2025 for a period not exceeding 3 months, or until such a time a new State Executive Committee will be elected in the State.

The members of the Cross River State PDP Caretaker Committee are;

1.Rt. Hon. Bassey Eko Ewa -Chairman

2.Dr. Joe Ekpe Edet-Member

3.Mr. Udie Mike-Member

4.Dr. Lynne Bassey -Member

5.Hon. Etim Okon-Member

6.Barr. Ankot Cohbom-Member

7.Mr. Ofana Raphael Odo-Member

8.Dr. Onun Inyang Unoh -Member

9.Barr. Ebaye Akunjom- Member

10.Hon. Godswill Obindim-Member

11.Barr. Edem Ekong-Member

12.Mr. Raymond Abo- Member

13.Mr. Moses Bisuakefe-Member

14.Barr. Agabi Dominic Oko-Member

15.Mr. Walter Nandi Esom- Member

16.Mr. Ekpo Asuquo – Member

17.Pst. Victor Erig Takon -Member

18.Dr. Bassey Joseph Adim-Secretary

The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Cross River State to remain united and continue to work together for the progress of the Party.

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary