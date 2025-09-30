Nigeria’s main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has dissolved the party structures in the Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.
In a statement posted on X on Tuesday, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, announced the dissolution of the party’s State Executive Councils in the two states.
“The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has at its meeting today, Tuesday, 30 September 2025, pursuant to its powers under the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), approved the dissolution of the Akwa State Executive of the Party,” Mr Ologunagba wrote.
For over two decades, the PDP has been the ruling party in Akwa Ibom, but it lost that status in June following Governor Umo Eno’s defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Mr Eno vowed to retain control of the state’s PDP structure despite moving to the APC.
The sacked chairperson of the party in the state, Aniekan Akpan, had at various times expressed loyalty to Mr Eno despite the governor’s defection to the APC, prompting the calls for his resignation.
Governor Eno has lost control of the PDP structure in Akwa Ibom, with the sacking of the former executive council and the profiles of the new leaders.
For instance, one of the appointed leaders, Unwana Assam, has consistently criticised Governor Eno.
Mr Ologunagba named Igwa Umoren the party’s caretaker committee chairperson in Akwa Ibom.
He named Borono Bassey, a former publicity secretary of the party in the state, as the secretary of the caretaker committee.
Read the full statement below:
September 30, 2025
Press Statement
@OfficialPDPNig Dissolves Akwa Ibom State Exco, Constitutes Caretaker Committee for Chapter
The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has at its meeting today, Tuesday, September 30th, 2025, pursuant to its powers under the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) approved the dissolution of the Akwa State Executive of the Party.
Consequently, the NWC approved the composition of a Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Akwa Ibom State Chapter of our Party from today, Tuesday, September 30th, 2025 for a period not exceeding 3 months, or until such a time a new State Executive Committee will be elected in the State.
The members of the Akwa Ibom State PDP Caretaker Committee are;
1.Igwat Umoren – Chairman
2.Harrison Ekpo- Deputy Chairman
3.Borono Bassey – Secretary
4.Bar. Ewa Okpo- Publicity Secretary
5.Emman Mbong- Organizing Secretary
6.Hon. Aniekan Asuquo- Youth Leader
7.Mary Silvia Abara – Woman Leader
8.Barr. Enoch Enoch- Legal Adviser
9.Hon. Aniebiet Cornelius – Member
10. Udim Peters – Member
11.Mrs. Ayanime Obot- Member
12.Hon. Ofon Michael- Member
13.Esther Bassey Effiong- Member
14.Hon. David Umanah- Member
15.Usenmfon Ibanga- Member
16. Unwana Assam- Member
17.Obong Francis Akpan Ogbuji -Member
18.Ndianabasi Udom- Member
19. Emibana Ubolum- Member
20.Hon. Gregory Ekpo Etim – Member
21.Iberedem Asamamnyie- Member
22.Barr. Mfom Ben- Member
23. Iniobong Ukwak- Member
24.Hon. Emmanuel Umah- Member
25.Ekaette Philips – Member
26.Effiong Asuquo Bassey – Member
27.Barr. Ekpong Edem – Member
28. Ime Matthew Okwong- Member
29.Kate Atabia – Member
30.David Ubanga – Member
31. Ukoette Etukudo Ukoette – Member
The NWC calls on all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Akwa Ibom State to remain united and continue to work together for the progress of the Party.
Signed:
Hon. Debo Ologunagba
National Publicity Secretary
September 30, 2025
Press Statement
@OfficialPDPNig Constitutes Cross River State Party Caretaker Committee
The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the composition of a Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the Cross River State Chapter of our Party.
This follows the expiration of the tenure of the State Executive Committee of the Cross River State Chapter having been elected four years ago.
The Caretaker Committee is to manage the affairs of the Party in Cross River State from Wednesday, October 1st, 2025 for a period not exceeding 3 months, or until such a time a new State Executive Committee will be elected in the State.
The members of the Cross River State PDP Caretaker Committee are;
1.Rt. Hon. Bassey Eko Ewa -Chairman
2.Dr. Joe Ekpe Edet-Member
3.Mr. Udie Mike-Member
4.Dr. Lynne Bassey -Member
5.Hon. Etim Okon-Member
6.Barr. Ankot Cohbom-Member
7.Mr. Ofana Raphael Odo-Member
8.Dr. Onun Inyang Unoh -Member
9.Barr. Ebaye Akunjom- Member
10.Hon. Godswill Obindim-Member
11.Barr. Edem Ekong-Member
12.Mr. Raymond Abo- Member
13.Mr. Moses Bisuakefe-Member
14.Barr. Agabi Dominic Oko-Member
15.Mr. Walter Nandi Esom- Member
16.Mr. Ekpo Asuquo – Member
17.Pst. Victor Erig Takon -Member
18.Dr. Bassey Joseph Adim-Secretary
The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Cross River State to remain united and continue to work together for the progress of the Party.
Signed:
Hon. Debo Ologunagba
National Publicity Secretary
