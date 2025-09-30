The House of Representatives has congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad on the nation’s 65th Independence Anniversary, describing the milestone as both a celebration of resilience and a call to renewed commitment to nation-building.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, on Tuesday, the House noted that Independence Day is not just a date in the calendar but a reminder of the country’s shared history, the sacrifices of its founding fathers, and the courage of generations who fought for freedom and self-determination.

In his congratulatory message, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, called on Nigerians to see the anniversary as a time for sober reflection and renewed dedication to building a better nation.

He acknowledged that Nigeria’s 65-year journey has been marked by both challenges and remarkable achievements.

While insecurity, economic difficulties, and political divisions remain pressing issues, Mr Tajudeen urged citizens not to lose faith but to remain patriotic and steadfast.

“God has indeed blessed the country with immeasurable human and natural resources. What is required is a collective effort by all stakeholders to build the nation of our dreams, transcending religious, ethnic, and political differences,” he stated.

The House also reflected on the historical role of the legislature since independence.

“From the first parliament in 1960, Nigerians have recognised the legislature as the true custodian of representative democracy. Despite interruptions during periods of military rule, the legislature has always stood as a symbol of the people’s sovereignty and their right to representation.

“Since the return to civil rule in 1999 and the advent of the Fourth Republic, the National Assembly has worked tirelessly to deepen democracy, strengthen institutions, and give practical expression to the aspirations of our citizens,’ the statement read.

The House stressed that every generation has a role in shaping the nation’s future. It urged young Nigerians to channel their energy and creativity toward innovation and progress, while calling on elders to offer wisdom and guidance.

Leaders, the House said, must show courage, vision, and accountability to meet citizens’ expectations.

“At 65, the House reaffirmed its duty to legislate with integrity, exercise oversight responsibly, and serve as a bridge of unity in Nigeria’s diverse society.

“This milestone anniversary is not only a celebration of how far we have come but also a challenge to move with resolve from promise to performance, from potential to fulfilment.

“May the 65th Independence Anniversary inspire us to transform hopes into achievements and dreams into enduring realities as we advance together in unity and renewal,” the statement said.

The history of 1st October

1st October holds a special place in Nigeria’s history. On this day in 1960, the country officially gained independence from Britain after decades of colonial rule.

The journey to independence was shaped by nationalist movements and leaders such as Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Ahmadu Bello, Tafawa Balewa, and others who, through political activism, negotiation, and advocacy, pressed for self-rule.

That morning, the British Union Jack was lowered, and Nigeria’s green-white-green flag was hoisted for the first time at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

Tafawa Balewa became Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, while Nnamdi Azikiwe was appointed the country’s first indigenous Governor-General, later becoming the first ceremonial president when Nigeria adopted a republican status in 1963.

Each year, October 1st is marked as a national holiday, reminding citizens of the struggle, hope, and vision behind the Nigerian project.