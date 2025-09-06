The police in Enugu State have busted criminal gangs and arrested six crime suspects for their alleged involvement in various offences in the state.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Friday night that the suspects were arrested in multiple operations in the state between 25 August and 4 September 2025.

Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said the suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in conspiracy, robbery, fraud, and cultism.

He said various items, including stolen vehicles, ATM cards and laptops, were recovered from the suspects during the operations.

The operations

Mr Ndukwe said the multiple operations began on 30 August when police operatives attached to the Nsukka Urban Division rescued and then arrested Friday Nwaomege, 25, from a mob along Enugu Road in Nsukka after he and two fleeing accomplices allegedly snatched an ATM card from a male victim.

“He (Nwaomege) sustained mob-inflicted injuries before police intervention, was treated, and is now in custody,” he said.

He said the operatives recovered from the suspect 12 ATM cards of different banks and an ENTRACO-branded minibus used by the suspect and others for their operation.

The police spokesperson said, in another operation on 2 September, police operatives from the Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad arrested Sunday Ebuka Egbuaba, 38, a suspected Junior Vikings Confraternity member.

“A search at his residence led to the recovery of one HP laptop allegedly stolen from a male victim.

“His arrest followed the confession of Nnaji Ifeanyi, 23, a Black Axe member already under investigation for conspiracy, burglary, stealing, and cultism,” he said.

Mr Ndukwe said that, within the same period, the police operatives also arrested three suspects while in possession of a minibus and a motorcycle without registration or engine numbers suspected to have been stolen.

He identified the suspects as John Joseph, 34, Kingsley Essien Ubong, 40, and Ogbonna Kelvin, 43.

“Their arrest followed the confession of one Chinedu Onwuka, earlier arrested in May 2025 for a similar offence, arraigned, and remanded,” the police spokesperson said.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest fleeing gang members and recover more exhibits.

“The suspects will be charged in court upon conclusion of investigations,” he added.

Commissioner speaks

Mr Ndukwe said the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Bitrus Giwa, has reassured residents of the state that the police in Enugu State were committed to rid the state of criminals.

Mr Giwa urged Nigerians to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and support the police in the efforts to fight criminality in the country.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Cultism is outlawed in Nigeria. However, the laws vary state by state. In Enugu State, for instance, cultism is outlawed in Section 495(a) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 30, vol. II Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004.

It is outlawed in Section 8 of Public Order (Prohibition of Secret Cults and their activities) Law No. 17 Revised of Enugu State of Nigeria 2009.

The law prohibits the formation and operation of secret cults and any activities associated with them.

Like cultism, armed robbery is outlawed in the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act 2004.

The Act prescribes a minimum of 21 years imprisonment for offenders upon conviction.

The offenders face a maximum death penalty upon conviction.

Several persons have been convicted in Nigeria for offences of cultism and robbery across Nigeria.

In July 2021, a Magistrate Court in Lokoja, Kogi State, sentenced a student of Kogi State Polytechnic, Shehu Mohammed, to eight years’ imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm and cultism.

An Abeokuta High Court, in 2021, sentenced two ex-convicts to death by hanging for conspiracy and armed robbery.