In a world where a dazzling smile signals confidence and beauty, teeth whitening has become increasingly popular among Nigerians, from over-the-counter strips to professional dental procedures.

But behind the gleam lies a risk, as dental experts warn that not all whitening methods are safe for oral health.

Teeth whitening is a cosmetic procedure that lightens teeth by removing stains and discolouration. According to the UK National Health Service (NHS), whitening should only be carried out safely by a dentist or other regulated dental professional, though many people turn instead to at-home products.

Most whitening treatments use bleaching agents such as hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide, which break down stains into smaller particles to make teeth appear brighter.

But when used improperly, these chemicals can cause tooth sensitivity, gum irritation, and even permanent damage to the enamel. Also, kits sold online or used in salons do not work as well and may harm the teeth and gums.

Side effects

The American Dental Association (ADA) warns that whitening is generally safe when supervised by a dentist but can carry risks if misused.

The most common side effects include tooth sensitivity: whitening can make teeth more sensitive to hot, cold, or sweet foods; Gum irritation: bleaching agents may irritate the gums if applied improperly; and uneven whitening: dental restorations like crowns, fillings, or veneers do not whiten, leaving a patchy appearance.

The NHS further cautions against whitening treatments offered in beauty salons by unqualified staff or using unregulated online products.

Such practices, the health body said, can permanently damage teeth.

Prevalence and awareness in Nigeria

In Nigeria, cosmetic dentistry is gaining traction, especially in urban areas like Lagos and Abuja, where private dental clinics offer whitening services. However, there is limited local data on how many Nigerians undergo whitening procedures.

A study at the University of Benin showed that 35.8 per cent of undergraduates had heard of teeth bleaching, while only 17 per cent had tried it, typically via whitening toothpaste. Worryingly, under 10 per cent knew of associated risks.

In Lagos, 37.7 per cent of adolescents aged 12–16 had intrinsic tooth stains, yet over 90 per cent had never visited a dentist to manage them.

Also, among dental professionals in Ebonyi State, only 22 per cent had experience performing whitening, and 14 per cent advised against it due to side effects.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that many people turn to over-the-counter whitening kits or homemade remedies such as baking soda, charcoal toothpaste, or even lemon juice, practices that dentists warn can erode enamel and increase sensitivity.

The Nigerian Dental Association (NDA) has also repeatedly cautioned against unregulated whitening products, stressing that most are not approved by regulatory authorities such as NAFDAC.

Experts also noted that poor oral hygiene and limited access to affordable dental care contribute to tooth discolouration, pushing people toward quick-fix solutions.

According to the ADA and NHS, teeth whitening is not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women and people with untreated cavities, gum disease, or worn enamel. Also, children under 18 are generally advised against bleaching, as their teeth are still developing.

Safer alternatives and best practices

Dental professionals recommend that those considering whitening first consult a dentist to ensure it is safe and appropriate.

The ADA suggests precautions, including the use only of dentist-prescribed or ADA-approved whitening products; avoiding DIY whitening hacks involving acidic fruits, charcoal, or abrasive powders; and maintaining good oral hygiene by brushing twice daily with fluoride toothpaste, flossing, and reducing foods and drinks that stain teeth, such as coffee, tea, and red wine.

Although professional whitening performed in dental clinics tends to be more expensive, it is considered the safest option. Also, home whitening kits provided by dentists are relatively safe, as they are customised for individual needs.