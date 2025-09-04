The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has appointed Lagos Police Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

Mr Hundeyin, a chief superintendent of police, replaces Muyiwa Adejobi, who has been redeployed to Delta State.

Mr Hundeyin’s appointment was contained in a statement by his predecessor, Mr Adejobi.

‎”The Inspector-General of Police has charged him to leverage on his communications and security experience to bolster the Force’s Public Relations activities and ensure continuous positive relations with the public,” the statement read.

Mr Hundeyin brings to his new role a wealth of experience in security operations and strategic communication.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Language from Lagos State University and a Master’s degree in Legal Criminology and Security Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

A seasoned communicator, Mr Hundeyin has undergone specialised training in Civil-Military Coordination at the Nigerian Army’s leadership institute in Jaji and is a member of several professional bodies, including the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), the International Public Relations Association, and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPMN).

His distinguished career includes a stint with the United Nations–African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), where he honed his skills in international peacekeeping and crisis communication.

Since March 2022, Mr Hundeyin has served as the spokesperson for the Lagos Police Command, earning recognition for his engagement with the public and the media.