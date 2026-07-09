In Hadejia, Nigeria has taken more than a step towards building new institutions. It has offered a glimpse into a future where technology, research, entrepreneurship, and compassionate healthcare work together to improve lives, stimulate economic growth, and accelerate sustainable national development.

For decades, technology and healthcare have largely evolved as separate development priorities in Nigeria. Yet, the future of sustainable national development increasingly lies at the intersection of these two critical sectors. That vision came to life in Hadejia, Jigawa State, with the inauguration of two landmark institutions designed to advance digital innovation and transform healthcare delivery.

The commissioning of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Academy and the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Clinic by the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, was far more than a ceremonial occasion. It represented a strategic investment in human capital, technological innovation, and quality healthcare, reflecting the broader objectives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

With governors from the seven North-West states, federal ministers, development partners, and technology stakeholders in attendance, the event underscored a growing national consensus that innovation and healthcare must work hand in hand if Nigeria is to address its complex development challenges.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

At the heart of this initiative is the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), working in partnership with FutureMap Foundation and eHealth Africa to establish an integrated ecosystem where technology, research, entrepreneurship, and healthcare reinforce one another.

Unlike conventional ICT training centres, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Academy has been conceived as a comprehensive innovation ecosystem. It houses a Fabrication Laboratory (FabLab), Innovation Laboratory, Health Wearables Research Unit, Advanced Prosthetics Centre, startup incubation and pitch facilities, a Computer-Based Test Centre, training classrooms, an auditorium, and student hostels.

These facilities are designed not merely to teach digital skills but to nurture innovators capable of transforming ideas into practical solutions, scalable enterprises, and commercially viable technologies.

For a country seeking to diversify its economy beyond oil, such institutions are increasingly indispensable. The Academy provides young Nigerians — particularly those in Northern Nigeria — with access to globally relevant digital skills, entrepreneurial training, and innovation support required to compete in today’s knowledge-driven economy.

What distinguishes the Hadejia initiative, however, is its deliberate integration with healthcare delivery.

The Senator Oluremi Tinubu Clinic, constructed and fully equipped by FutureMap Foundation in collaboration with eHealth Africa, is not simply another healthcare facility. It is designed to function as a real-world deployment centre where health technologies developed at the Academy can be tested, refined, and deployed to improve patient care.

According to the Director-General of NITDA, Malam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, innovations emerging from the Academy’s laboratories will support healthcare delivery through indigenous digital solutions aimed at the early detection, prevention, and management of chronic kidney disease and other major health conditions affecting Nigerians.

The clinic itself boasts facilities that compare favourably with modern specialist centres, including a fully equipped dialysis unit, an advanced operating theatre, labour and maternity wards, integrated oxygen systems, and reliable power infrastructure. Beyond serving Hadejia, it is expected to provide quality healthcare services to neighbouring communities, reducing the burden of travelling long distances to access specialised medical care.

This integrated model mirrors successful global innovation ecosystems where universities, research centres, technology developers, startups, and healthcare institutions collaborate to accelerate scientific discoveries and translate research into practical solutions that improve lives.

For too long, Nigeria has struggled with the disconnect between research and implementation. Excellent ideas often remain confined to academic journals while pressing societal challenges persist. The Hadejia initiative offers an opportunity to bridge that gap by ensuring that innovation serves real community needs.

Its significance is further reinforced by its alignment with national policy objectives. The project complements Nigeria’s National Digital Health Policy and Strategy through the Nigeria Digital in Health Initiative (NDHI), which seeks to leverage technology to improve healthcare delivery, strengthen health information systems, and enhance patient outcomes.

It also supports the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) and aligns with the Federal Government’s establishment of the National Health Technology and Data Analytics Office (NHTDAO), where NITDA plays a strategic implementation role.

Beyond healthcare, the Academy is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s broader innovation ecosystem by fostering collaboration among universities, researchers, startups, investors, and development partners. Its incubation facilities will enable innovators to transform research into market-ready products capable of addressing local challenges while creating employment and stimulating economic growth.

The First Lady’s call on young Nigerians to embrace the opportunities offered by the Academy speaks to another important objective: preparing a generation equipped with the digital, entrepreneurial, and problem-solving skills required in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

That message is particularly timely. Artificial Intelligence, robotics, biotechnology, cybersecurity, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and data analytics are rapidly reshaping economies across the globe. Countries that invest today in developing talent and innovation ecosystems will be better positioned to compete tomorrow.

Under the leadership of its Director-General, Malam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, NITDA has consistently championed digital inclusion, innovation ecosystems, startup development, emerging technologies, and digital capacity building. The Hadejia Academy represents another significant milestone in that journey.

More importantly, it demonstrates an evolving philosophy within the agency: technology should not exist merely for technological advancement; it should solve real problems, improve lives, strengthen public services, and contribute to national development.

Ultimately, however, the true measure of success will not lie in the impressive architecture of the Academy or the sophistication of the Clinic. It will be measured by the innovations they generate, the startups they nurture, the healthcare solutions they produce, the jobs they create, and, above all, the lives they improve.

If sustained through strategic partnerships, adequate funding, and effective management, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Academy and the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Clinic could become national models for integrating digital innovation with healthcare delivery.

In Hadejia, Nigeria has taken more than a step towards building new institutions. It has offered a glimpse into a future where technology, research, entrepreneurship, and compassionate healthcare work together to improve lives, stimulate economic growth, and accelerate sustainable national development.

That is a model worthy not only of celebration but of replication across the country.

Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi is a Research Fellow at the Centre for Crisis Communication. He writes from Kano.