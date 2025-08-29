The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Afam Osigwe, says Nigeria’s correctional facilities are often congested because some judges impose “too stringent bail conditions” that are difficult to meet.

Mr Osigwe, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, spoke on Wednesday during a panel session at the ongoing NBA’s Annual General Conference at the International Conference Centre in Enugu.

The NBA president regretted that such stringent bail conditions were imposed by judges even for offences that may seem minor.

“Insisting that a surety must show evidence of land ownership in the FCT, and titles to be verified – that’s nonsense.

“Sometimes they keep suspects locked up after they have perfected their bail conditions,” he said.

“Why can’t the identity of a surety be verified through BVN or NIN?”

Mr Osigwe gave another instance of how some court officials frustrate efforts to meet bail conditions with financial demands.

“In some court divisions, the court registrars have become monsters.

“You must give them N1 million before they go on the verification exercise after someone has been granted bail.

“Why should the court subject itself to these officials or the prosecutor?” he said.

The NBA president said correctional centres would be overstretched in the future if judicial officers continue to work as willing tools in the hands of complainants or the prosecutorial agencies seeking remand of defendants.

“But we must dedicate ourselves to helping those in society who are not able to help themselves,” he said, assuring the NBA to intensify interventions in that regard.

NBA conference

The ongoing NBA annual general conference commenced in Enugu on Monday.

The conference is expected to end on Friday (today).

Over 20,000 members of the NBA from across Nigeria were said to be attending the conference at the International Conference Centre in the South-eastern state.

South African opposition leader Julius Malema and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abubakar were among the dignitaries who made opening remarks at the conference on Sunday evening.