The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) president-elect, Afam Osigwe, has accepted his victory in Saturday’s election, restating his campaign vow to push for the reform of the Nigerian judiciary.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Osigwe, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), polled 20,435 votes, more than half of the ballots cast for the presidential position, to defeat his two rivals.

Tobenna Erojikwe came second with 10,998 votes, and another SAN, Chukwuka Ikuazom, who announced withdrawing from the race in the middle of the election on Saturday, came third with 9,018 votes.

In his victory remarks in a statement shared via his X account on Sunday, Mr Osigwe said he would address pressing issues in Nigeria’s criminal justice system, including delays in case processing and corruption.

Mr Osigwe, 51, who will be inaugurated as the 32nd NBA president in August, also said he is committed to addressing the challenges impeding the capacity of Nigeria’s legal system to deliver justice.

“Our legal system is plagued by inefficiencies and corruption that impede justice,” Mr Osigwe said. “We will confront these obstacles head-on and respond to emerging trends that impact legal practice.”

Mr Osigwe proposed a robust mentorship programme aimed at developing the skills of young lawyers, which he believes is crucial for professional growth and improving the quality of legal practice.

Technology in court systems

He also promised to push for the modernisation of Nigeria’s court systems in his campaign. He said he would support integrating digital technologies to expedite case management and ensure efficient justice delivery.

Mr Osigwe promised to lead a proactive Bar committed to vigilance and innovation.

“Under my leadership, our Bar will focus on addressing potential challenges before they escalate,” he stated.

Gratitude

He thanked his campaign team, advisers, and supporters, acknowledging their crucial roles in his success.

“This election demonstrates our shared commitment to advancing justice and fostering a more inclusive legal community,” Mr Osigwe remarked. “We are not just facing challenges; we are seizing the opportunity to transform our legal system.”

Mr Osigwe also praised his fellow candidates, Mr Ikwuazom, a SAN, and Mr Erijiokwe, for their dedication and contributions to the campaign.

“Your engagement and passion for the profession ensured that our focus remained on meaningful reforms,” Mr Osigwe said, adding, “Thank you for your trust and support. Together, we will embark on a journey of excellence and proactive leadership.”

Inauguration and other issues

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the inauguration of the new president and other national officers will be held during the NBA 2024 Annual Conference between 23 and 28 August in Lagos.

Mr Osigwe, who campaigned for office to tackle corruption in the bar and on the bench, is expected to revive the dwindling NBA’s traditional role of holding public officers accountable and taking leadership on other public interest issues.

His NBA leadership comes when public confidence in the judiciary and the legal profession, generally, has kept a downward spiral fuelled by a series of perverse court decisions, crashing professional and ethical standards, and frustrating delays cases suffer in court.

Mr Osigwe, who became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2020, will also inherit the welling discontent of various interest groups threatening to break the NBA into splinters.

