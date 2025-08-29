The Lagos State Government has recorded 8,692 cases of domestic and sexual violence between August 2024 and July 2025.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), disclosed this during a media parley held in Ikeja on Friday, to commemorate the Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month observed every September.

Mr Pedro, who was represented by the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Hameed Oyenuga, said domestic violence accounted for 3,685 cases, making it the most reported offence during the period under review.

He explained that the youngest survivor was an 18-month-old baby while the oldest was 79 years old, stressing that sexual and gender-based violence cut across all age groups.

The attorney-general restated the government’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy towards gender-based violence, noting that the state secured more than 140 convictions and obtained six restraining orders in the past year.

He gave a breakdown of the cases, which included 243 cases of defilement, 244 cases of child abuse and physical assault, 99 cases of rape, 48 cases of sexual harassment, and 25 cases of sexual assault by penetration.

He added that there were also 726 family-related disputes, 41 cases of cyber harassment, and 32 cases of threats to life.

Mr Pedro said 3,090 children exposed to domestic violence received counselling, while 146 survivors were provided free legal representation.

He noted that all survivors of sexual assault had access to free medical care and that 30 individuals were sheltered by the government.

He further stated that 1,487 survivors and 249 perpetrators underwent therapy, while 13 persons with disabilities received specialised support services.

According to him, Alimosho, Eti-Osa, Ikorodu, Kosofe and Oshodi-Isolo local government areas recorded the highest number of adult-related cases, while Ikorodu, Kosofe, Badagry, Alimosho and Oshodi-Isolo topped the list for child-related cases.

The statistics come against the backdrop of repeated calls by civil society groups for a review of Lagos State’s Protection Against Domestic Violence Law.

In 2023, the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), in collaboration with the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, argued that the law, enacted in 2007, no longer addressed the current realities of sexual and gender-based violence.

At the dialogue, WARDC’s founding executive director, Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, said the law lacked provisions for commencement, punitive measures, and a comprehensive definition of domestic violence.

Other scholars from the University of Lagos also stressed the need for reforms that expand the scope of protection, address psychological abuse, and strengthen psychosocial support for survivors.

In September 2024, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency charged community leaders to tackle sexual and gender-based violence without fear or favour, describing them as flag bearers in the fight against abuse.