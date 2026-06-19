The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it intercepted tankers of suspected smuggled vegetable oil and a truckload of soap that entered the country illegally.

NAFDAC’s Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Martins Iluyomade, disclosed this during a news conference held in Lagos on Friday.

Mr Iluyomade said the smuggled products were brought in through illegal land borders.

He said the seizures were part of ongoing efforts to curb economic sabotage and protect consumers and the nation’s overall health.

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He said the three 66,000-litre capacity tankers were smuggled into the country from Ghana with altered plate numbers, adding that investigations are ongoing to ascertain the content of the purported oil and street value.

The director added that the truckload of soap contained 40,000 cartons with an estimated street value of N500 million.

He said: “Smugglers have adopted various tactics to evade detection, including changing vehicle registration numbers and disguising prohibited imports as legitimate cargo.

“We have observed increasing smuggling activities along the land border corridors.

“Some of these trucks claim to be carrying vegetable oil, but investigations revealed that the products are imported through prohibited channels.

“NAFDAC is concerned about the health risks associated with smuggled goods because they often bypass regulatory inspections and certification processes,” he said.

According to him, imported vegetable oil and certain other products are on the federal government’s list of restricted items designed to encourage local production and create employment opportunities for Nigerians.

Mr Iluyomade disclosed that five individuals arrested in connection with the seizures are currently in custody and undergoing further investigation.

He said the agency would continue to work with security agencies to intensify surveillance along land borders to prevent the illegal importation of prohibited goods into the country.

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The director reiterated the government’s directive that trucks transporting edible oils be clearly marked and dedicated solely to that purpose.

He said enforcement of the directive had commenced, warning that any truck found violating the regulation would be impounded.

(NAN)