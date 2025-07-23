Governor Alex Otti of Abia State says his administration is committed to resolving pension challenges through honest dialogue and inclusive decision-making.

Mr Otti said this on Tuesday when the national leadership of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) visited him in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State.

He noted that resolving the pension challenges in the state required collaboration, deep reflection, and goodwill from all parties involved.

He clarified that the backlog of pensions predates his administration but expressed his willingness to manage the situation.

He said the exact figure of the pension backlog had remained unclear as pension obligations kept growing with ongoing retirements.

He said his administration has the political will to solve the problem and expressed confidence in finding a workable solution.

The governor recalled inviting the state NUP leaders to his office on assumption of office to begin talks on the pension crisis and how his administration secured N10 billion to offset part of the pension arrears based on amounts owed.

According to him, pensioners owed N1 million or less were paid in full, while larger amounts received partial payments.

Mr Otti noted that despite the intervention, the state NUP leaders misrepresented the facts and frustrated genuine efforts at reconciliation.

Earlier, the National President of NUP, Godwin Abumisi, urged the governor to forgive the state chapter of the union and reopen discussions.

Mr Abumisi said the document that the state leaders of NUP signed with the government concerning gratuity was signed in ignorance and should be set aside in good faith.

“Whatever document they signed with the state government concerning their gratuity was signed in ignorance.

“I am here to plead with you to discard that document. After they signed it, they reported to me in Abuja, and I said it was not done.

“We are not here today to argue whether they did it or not. I plead that you forgive them, they don’t know what they are doing,” he said.

Mr Abumisi commended the governor for prioritising salaries, pensions, and infrastructure and described him as a “star performer.”

Mr Otti immediately set up a negotiating team to revisit the state pension challenges, led by Godson Anucha, his special assistant on labour matters.

Other members of the team include the Secretary to the Abia State Government, Kenneth Kalu, the Chief of Staff to Governor Otti, Caleb Ajagba, and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, as well as the Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties, Betty Emeka-Obasi.

