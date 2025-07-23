Another wave of defections has struck the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as three members of the House of Representatives have formally dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers – Taofeek Abimbola (Osun), Omirin Emmanuel (Osun), and Marcus Onubun (Edo)- announced their defection during Wednesday’s plenary session, with Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, reading their letters to the members of the House.

Each defector cited internal crises and protracted legal battles within the PDP as the primary reasons for their exit.

Their announcements were immediately met with cheers and applause from several lawmakers, particularly from the APC bench, who rose to welcome them with open arms.

This fresh round of defections comes barely 24 hours after another PDP lawmaker, Mark Esset, from Akwa Ibom State, also dumped the party for the APC.

Mr Esset, who represents the Uyo/Uruan/Nsit Atai/Ibesikpo Asutan Federal Constituency and chairs the House Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Relations, had on Tuesday announced his defection during a plenary presided over by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu. Like the other before him, he blamed the persistent internal crisis within the PDP for his decision to exit.

His move adds to the exodus of PDP members from Akwa Ibom, a state long considered a stronghold of the party. Three weeks earlier, seven lawmakers from the state—six from the PDP and one from the Young Progressives Party (YPP), also defected to the APC.

The lawmakers included Unyime Idem, Esin Etim, Ekpo Asuquo, Uduak Odudoh, Okpolupm Etteh, and Okon Bassey, among others.

The APC has been the major beneficiary of these shifts, consolidating its grip on legislative dominance at the federal and state levels.