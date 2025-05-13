The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prices of fruits, including bananas, watermelon, grapes, and pineapple, have increased by more than 60 per cent in Enugu metropolis.

The NAN correspondent, who conducted a market survey in some markets on Tuesday in Enugu, observed that prices of fruits have increased almost beyond the average Nigerian.

The survey showed that a bunch of bananas sold for N1,500 between February and April now go for N3,500.

Similarly, the current price of a full bunch of bananas, depending on the size, is between N30,000 and N45,000, as against N12,000 and N20,000 sold in March and April.

NAN reports that a head of watermelon, depending on its size, is sold for between N3,500 and N6,000, while a pack of grapes is sold for N6,000.

Also, a head of pineapple, depending on its size, is sold for between N2,500 and N5,000, just as a small basket of four mangoes goes for N1,000.

Ugonna Uche, a banana seller at the Aria New Market, said the only way to reduce the high cost of fruits is to secure farmlands and reduce the exportation of the produce to other countries.

Mrs Uche said the exportation of the commodity has affected its availability in the country, adding that it was becoming difficult for average Nigerians to afford fruits in their homes.

Theresa Ozzie, a watermelon dealer at Ogbete Main Market, said the high cost of watermelon would persist if the government did not act urgently to address food insecurity.

Mrs Ozzie said the traffic of fruit buyers in her shop has reduced since the prices of every item have increased.

Smoothies and fruit juice now selling at higher rates

Chioma Chinedu, who makes smoothies and fruit juice, said she now sells her products at higher rates because of the high cost of fruits in many outlets.

She said, “We used to sell a cup of watermelon juice for N1,000 last year, but now it has doubled to N2,000, same as pineapple and orange juice.”

“For smoothies, it depends on the ingredients, but an average smoothie costs between N4,000 and N5,000 for a cup. The cost of fruits has been extremely high,” she said.

A fruit trader at the Garriki Market in Awkunanaw, Musa Ahmed, attributed the rising cost to insurgency in the North, high transportation costs, and multiple taxes.

Another trader, Clement Ango, blamed the cost on climate change, especially for seasonal fruits like bananas, mangoes and grapes.

In separate interviews, some fruit buyers told NAN that many could no longer afford fruit. They said this development posed a serious threat to Nigerians’ health.

Vincent Chukwu, a civil servant, said he found it difficult to buy bananas these days because of their high costs.

Mr Chukwu noted that the high cost of living in the country, occasioned by the removal of the petrol subsidy, has affected the prices of goods and services in the country.

He urged the governments to address the issue urgently to avoid an outbreak of diseases due to a lack of balanced diets.

