Experts in the health sector have called for greater investment in Nigeria’s immunisation system to curb disease outbreaks.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, the experts said that despite remarkable progress made over the past two decades, the country remains at high risk of vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks.

They said that while cases of diseases such as measles and polio have significantly declined due to sustained vaccination efforts, millions of Nigerian children remain unvaccinated, especially in hard-to-reach and underserved communities.

According to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), an estimated 1.9 million Nigerian children have not received any vaccines, making them highly vulnerable and creating a reservoir for potential outbreaks.

A virologist and public health expert, Solomon Chollom, said that Nigeria requires about $580 million annually to effectively run its national immunisation programme.

Mr Chollom noted that government allocations had consistently fallen short, with less than $200 million dollars contributed domestically in recent years.

“This leaves a $200 million funding gap, which is partly filled by international partners like Gavi, UNICEF, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,” he said.

“We cannot continue to rely heavily on donor funding. Timely release and prioritisation of immunisation funding by the government is critical for long-term sustainability.”

Chika Offor, Chief Executive Officer of the Vaccine Network for Disease Control (VNDC), also identified the delayed disbursement of budgeted funds as a major barrier to efficient vaccine delivery.

Mrs Offor said that the situation had caused frequent disruptions in procurement and distribution.

She stressed the importance of community engagement, particularly through initiatives like the Community Health Influencers,

Promoters and Services (CHIPS) programme, which identifies zero-dose children in remote communities.

“Engaging traditional and religious leaders and investing in grassroots education are essential to dispel vaccine myths and build trust,” she said.

“As the country continues to battle emerging outbreaks like diphtheria and meningitis, the time to act is now.”

Hannah Musa, a health worker, highlighted ongoing efforts to pilot needle-free immunisation technologies such as the Tropis Intradermal Injection System.

“A recent study revealed that this method could save Nigeria over $50 million in five years and boost immunisation coverage by 11 per cent, especially among hard-to-reach populations,” she said.

Ms Musa said that while Nigeria had made commendable progress in immunisation, sustained political commitment, innovation, and community-driven solutions are essential to protecting every child and preventing future outbreaks.

(NAN)

