Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has expressed shock and sadness over the demise of a former Super Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu.

The former coach died on Saturday, 12 April.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Mr Otti, the governor regretted that Coach Chukwu finally succumbed to the cold hands of death after making serious progress in his recovery, describing his death as a massive loss of a national asset.

Governor Otti said, “The death of our legendary Coach Christian Chukwu is shocking and saddening.

“Just a few months ago, I received him in audience when I hosted 15 Abia athletes who won different international laurels. He came to present his book to me, during which I applauded him for his accomplishments in sports and general service to the nation. Little did I know that the visit would be our last physical meeting.

“Coach Chukwu’s accomplishments as a legendary footballer and captain of the Green Eagle team that made the nation proud by winning the African Cup of Nation, as well as the Coach of the Super Eagles that won bronze years later at the Nations Cup, stood him out as a sporting icon who was celebrated and revered by the nation. No wonder his commanding influence as a captain earned him the title of ‘Chairman Chukwu’”, the governor stated.

Mr Otti regretted that death took Coach Chukwu when his services to the nation were still needed, given his rich knowledge and vast experience in sports.

While praying God to grant his soul eternal repose, Governor Otti enjoined his family to bear the loss with fortitude and be proud of the fulfilled life he led.

