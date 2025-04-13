Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist Femi Otedola has mourned the death of Nigerian football legend Christian Chukwu, describing his passing as a “rude shock” and reflecting on the football icon’s legacy as a patriot and unifier through sport.

Chukwu, a former Super Eagles captain and coach, died on Saturday at 74, prompting tributes across Nigeria’s sporting and political communities.

In a heartfelt tribute titled “Christian Chukwu: An Enduring Legacy”, Mr Otedola wrote:

“The sudden passing of the legendary Christian Chukwu, former captain and head coach of the Super Eagles, has come as a rude shock to me.

“As one of Nigeria’s Patriots, Christian Chukwu creatively used the game of football as a unifying force for us as individuals and the nation in general. His footballing career as the captain and, subsequently, coach of the national team remains legendary and fully etched in the annals of our national history.

“Back in 2019, when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer that affected his legs, I stepped in with the necessary support so as to enable him to receive comprehensive care and medical treatment in the United Kingdom. Thankfully, that intervention and opportunity saw him through a very challenging time and gave him a new lease on life.

“My condolences go out to his entire family and to his fans all over the world. May you all find comfort during this difficult time.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

A legacy beyond the pitch

Christian Chukwu is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most influential football figures.

Known as “Chairman”, he captained the Green Eagles—now Super Eagles—from 1974 to 1980, leading the team to win Nigeria’s first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 1980 on home soil.

He was also a part of the national team that secured third-place finishes in 1976 and 1978.

After his playing career, Chukwu managed both the Super Eagles and several clubs, including Enugu Rangers, where he also spent his career as a player.

As a coach, he led Nigeria to a bronze medal at the 2004 AFCON and previously managed the Kenya national team in 1998.

Lifesaving support in 2019

In 2019, when news emerged that Chukwu was battling prostate cancer and required urgent medical care, Mr Otedola offered to cover the full cost of his treatment.

The businessman funded Chukwu’s medical trip to the Wellington Hospital in London, a move widely praised across the country.

Chukwu later expressed gratitude for the gesture, calling it a turning point in his recovery and an act of immense kindness.

