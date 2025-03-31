Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has expressed condolences to the leadership of the State Joint Security Command over a road accident which resulted in the death of their team member.
Other members of the team sustained injuries.
The accident occurred on Sunday, 30 March, at Isieke along the Umuahia-Bende Road.
Mr Otti has expressed sadness over the accident, according to a statement issued on Monday by the governor’s Special Adviser (media and publicity), Ferdinand Ekeoma.
Mr Ekeoma said the Abia State Government rushed the surviving victims to the nearest hospital and that they are receiving treatment.
Governor Otti, while condoling with the Joint Command and the family of the deceased officer, assured that his administration would ensure the injured receive the best of medical attention to ensure they recuperate as quickly as possible.
Mr Otti noted that the Joint Security Taskforce (Operation Crush) has been doing “a wonderful job in securing the state against criminals” and assured that his administration will continue to give them the necessary support required to ensure they sustain the tempo.
