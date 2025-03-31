Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has paid a condolence visit to the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, over the killings of 16 travellers in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Mr Okpebholo told Mr Jibrin that 14 arrested suspects would be moved to the Police Force Headquarters in Abuja to ensure a thorough investigation of the incident.

A statement by Mr Jibrin’s media aide, Ismail Mudashir, said the governor visited Mr Jibrin at his residence in the Maitama District of Abuja on Monday.

Mr Mudashir said the governor extended his condolences to the Deputy President of the Senate, representing Kano North District, and pledged that the Edo State Government would assist the victims’ families.

“It’s unfortunate that it happened in our state. We are here to let you and others know that we are unhappy. The president is taking drastic action, and he’s not happy. The IG has swung into action. The DIG CID is in charge. So far, they have arrested 14 suspects.

“So they are bringing them to Abuja for interrogation. We have also set up a committee to see that we take care of the families of the deceased,” the governor quoted in the statement.

Mr Okpebholo assured that the perpetrators will face the full wrath of the law and described the killings as unfortunate and condemnable.

Responding, Mr Jibrin said the perpetrators must be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

“We cannot undo what has been done. But we all want – all Nigerians to look forward to ensuring these people are arrested and brought to justice. And you are doing well in that direction. And I’m also glad you’ve spoken about the fact that your government is ready to assist the families of those affected.

“I want you to continue to pursue the case so that all those who were involved in these barbaric actions are brought to justice. It’s a barbaric action, to say the facts.

“If they are brought to justice, it would serve as a deterrent to those who might want to do this in future. I know that people from other parts of the country have been staying with your people in Edo for centuries in a very conducive atmosphere. And this barbaric act has never happened. I’m sure, under your watch, this will not happen again.

“I thank you very much. You’ve told me that you’ll meet the Kano State governor today. This is very good. Please continue what you are doing. Mr President also told us that you are doing very well in this direction, and we have seen it because, as I said, we have spoken several times on this matter in the last 72 hours,” Mr Jibrin said.

The victims, reportedly hunters travelling from Rivers State to Kano for Sallah celebrations, were attacked by vigilante members and armed youths who reportedly blocked their vehicle, dragged them out one by one, beat them, and then set them ablaze after being labelled as kidnappers.

The killing has sparked outrage across Nigeria, with many individuals and groups calling for the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

Amnesty International has called for an investigation into the alleged lynching of at least 16 travellers.

In a statement on Friday signed by the Country Director, Isa Sanusi, the international rights organisation condemned the gruesome act and urged the Nigerian government to ensure justice for the victims.

“The Nigerian authorities must go beyond merely condemning the incident and ensure that the suspected attackers are apprehended and brought to justice in a fair trial,” the statement read.

“The consistent failure of the Nigerian government to punish mob violence has created an environment in which violent mobs believe themselves entitled to take the law into their own hands,” Mr Sanusi said.

Harrowing footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing the victims pleading for their lives as a cheering crowd watched the vigilantes attack them with axes, iron rods, and machetes.

The attackers tied the victims to used tyres, doused them in petrol, and set them on fire.

