The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has declared his intention to prioritise national unity and the healing of historical wounds if elected president.

Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, made these remarks on Sunday night during an appearance on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics.

Reflecting on the civil war that occurred between 1967 and 1970—a conflict that claimed over three million lives and caused widespread destruction, primarily in Eastern Nigeria—Mr Obi argued that his potential election could catalyse national reconciliation.

When asked by the programme anchor, Seun Okinbaloye, whether his victory would mark a definitive healing process for the country, Mr Obi responded: “That is the beginning of the healing. A Peter Obi presidency will commence the healing and the unity that is required to stabilise and build a better Nigeria.”

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Addressing concerns regarding historical grievances, specifically the 1966 counter-coup, Mr Obi urged Nigerians to acknowledge history without remaining captive to it.

“You cannot be trapped in the process of yesterday. Those who are trapped in yesterday’s process will lose the future. We have a history, but we must not be trapped in it. It must not deprive us of tomorrow,” he said.

Defending his record on unity

Mr Obi also addressed criticisms regarding his ability to unify the nation, specifically refuting allegations made by Ali-Modu Sheriff, a former Governor of Borno State. Mr Sheriff had previously questioned Mr Obi’s capacity to foster national cohesion.

Dismissing the claims, Mr Obi pointed to his track record as Anambra State governor (2006–2014) and his subsequent humanitarian interventions across Nigeria as evidence of his commitment to national unity.

He recalled his actions during the early stages of the Boko Haram insurgency, noting that he had visited Borno State to offer condolences to Mr Sheriff following the death of the former governor’s brother, despite the security risks at the time.

“When people didn’t want to go there, I went to Borno State,” Mr Obi recounted.

He further highlighted his philanthropic interventions in the North-eastern region, including a donation of ₦50 million following devastating floods, visits to internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, and meetings with the Shehu of Borno.

Mr Obi stated that his interventions extend across the North, noting, “I’ve been to the most troubled parts of the North. I’ve been to Benue up to four times, visiting the various affected communities. I’ve spent Christmas and New Year in IDP camps.”

He detailed his support for infrastructure and development projects, including funding boreholes in Gombe and Kaduna, and supporting the agricultural faculty at the University of Sokoto.

“I’ve built boreholes in Gombe, in Kaduna, in every part of the North. When the University of Sokoto’s Agricultural Faculty said all they needed was a borehole for their farm, I did it,” he added.

Asserting that his commitment is national in scope, Mr Obi claimed that his extensive travels across the South-west, North-central, and other regions have provided him with a unique understanding of the Nigerian populace.

“There’s no politician today in Nigeria that has been able to travel places that I have been to by road because I want the country to be together, and I understand the people,” he concluded.