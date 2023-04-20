Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Abia State University in Uturu Abia State has appointed a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and constitutional lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, as a visiting professor.

Mr Ozekhome announced in a statement on Wednesday that he would, by the appointment, serve at the Faculty of Law, “with effect from the 2022/2023 academic session”.

His appointment, according to him, was contained in a letter dated 5 April, and signed by the Vice Chancellor of the university, O.M. Ogbulu, a professor.

Read Mike Ozekhome’s statement in full below:

For renowned constitutional lawyer and leading human rights activist, the citadel of learning has again come out in full force to tap from his deep scholarship, research, mentorship and knowledge of the law, as famous Abia State University, Uturu ( ABSU ), Abia State, has appointed him a VISITING PROFESSOR OF LAW in its Faculty of Law, with effect from the 2022/2023 academic session.

In the letter sighted by this media,dated April 5, 2023, and signed by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof O.M. Ogbulu, the University wrote interalia,as follows:

“This is in recognition of your outstanding contributions to national human rights advocacies, constitutional law and enviable professional standing in the Legal profession.

“It is our hope that your association with the Faculty of Law, Abia State University, will support its academic endeavours and provide the highest source of wise counsel in that discipline, given your pedigree and contacts”.

The University in the letter also undertook to provide accommodation and feeding to Professor Ozekhome while on campus; and accord him honorarium and travel expenses to and from the University. ABSU however wrote that the position does not however include entitlement to promotion, gratuity or pension. It would be recalled that the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) had earlier in the year appointed Professor Ozekhome, SAN, as a Visiting Professor of Law in the College of Law.

