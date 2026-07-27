Undergraduate students are feared trapped in Oko, a community in Anambra State, after a three-storey building collapsed on Sunday night.

The incident occurred at Amaokpala, Oko, in the Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The structure, identified as the Elite Five Star Lodge, was primarily occupied by students of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko.

A former official from the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday morning. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that an undetermined number of students remain trapped beneath the rubble.

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When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Ndidi Omega, initially promised a response but had not provided further information by the time of publication.

Police response

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the incident. In a statement issued on Monday morning, the police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, announced that rescue operations are underway.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, noted that SEMA officials and police operatives were deployed following a distress call.

“On receipt of the distress report, the Police, in collaboration with other security agencies, immediately mobilised to the scene, secured the area to prevent further danger, and coordinated rescue efforts,” Mr Ikenga stated. “The Anambra State Fire Service and the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) also responded promptly and joined in the rescue operation.”

The spokesperson confirmed that some injured victims have recovered and been transported to a local hospital in Oko for medical attention. Rescue efforts remain ongoing to locate others still trapped.

Mr Ikenga urged residents to remain calm, avoid disseminating unverified information, and keep clear of the scene to facilitate unrestricted access for emergency responders.

“Further updates will be communicated as more verified information becomes available,” he assured.