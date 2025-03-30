Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has hailed mothers on the occasion of this year’s Mother’s Day celebration, describing them as exceptional and Irreplaceable.

In his goodwill message, Mr Otti applauded mothers for the love and loyalty they constantly manifest.

He emphasised the need to accord mothers the respect, regard and recognition they deserve, given the huge sacrifices they make on a daily basis to ensure peace and unity, as well as the well-being of families and the society in general.

“At the occasion of this year’s Mother’s Day Celebration, I’m glad that our mothers will be celebrating their special day today, a day that lifts their spirits and gladens their souls. A day that reminds all of us of how special and treasured they are.

“I therefore celebrate them as exceptional and irreplaceable creatures whose dispositions keep fostering peace and unity in the society,” Mr Otti stated, according to a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma.

Mr Otti called on mothers in Abia and beyond to see this year’s celebration as another opportunity to display the unique virtues that make them special, and strive to inculcate them in the younger generation of women as a way of building a better and saner society for all.

He assured mothers that his administration will continue to implement policies and programmes that will not only recognise and protect their place in the state, but ensure that they are free from all kinds of threats and abuses.

Mr Otti, on behalf of his wife, Priscilla, and government of Abia State wished mothers a fantastic Mother’s Day celebration filled with memorable joy and happiness.

