The Abia State Government has entered into a partnership with the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to enhance export readiness among local entrepreneurs and address the prevalence of counterfeit and substandard products within the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, disclosed this on Monday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting in Umuahia.

Mr Kanu stated that the Ministry of Trade and Commerce collaborated with the SON to train and certify local entrepreneurs, ensuring their products meet international export standards. He noted that the initiative aims to bolster the quality of ‘Made-in-Abia’ products, eliminate substandard goods from markets—particularly in Aba—and position local manufacturers within the global market.

Education

On the education front, the Commissioner announced that the Umuomaiukwu Smart School project in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area has been completed and will be inaugurated for public use on Wednesday. Previously a conventional public primary school, it has been transformed into a flagship smart school under the government’s Smart School Initiative, designed to improve access to technology-driven basic education.

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Flood control

Regarding flood management, Mr Kanu reported that the Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA) has intensified the desilting of drainage channels in flood-prone areas of the capital. The affected locations include Adelabu Street, ShopRite-Uwalaka Street, Asaba Street Junction-Warri Road, Ndume Otuka Road, Winners Church-Ndume Road, Church of Christ-Ugba Road, and Finbarrs Road.

The Commissioner further mentioned that the state government is reviewing the condition of markets within and around Umuahia as part of its urban renewal programme. He noted that the Ogwumabiri Market, located near Abia Tower, is being considered for either a comprehensive renovation or relocation to improve the capital city’s aesthetic appeal.

The government has also approved erosion control works in the Emede Ibeku community and authorised the UCDA to commence intervention on the site.

Additionally, the tendering process for the proposed Pocket Estate Layout has concluded, with the provisional list of successful contractors set for release on Tuesday. Meanwhile, work continues at the Green City Site and Services Estate in Obehie, Ukwa West Local Government Area, where perimeter fencing, internal roads, and land parcelation are complete.

Agricultural development

In the agricultural sector, Mr Kanu stated that the state government has approved the Planning Committee to implement and inaugurate the Nigeria Agri-Business and Agri-Industry Development Initiative (NAADI). This committee includes representatives from the Ministries of Agriculture, Trade and Commerce, Industry and SMEs, the Bank of Industry, the Bank of Agriculture, and various national research institutes.

Abia is set to become the ninth state to inaugurate this initiative, with the specific date to be announced following federal government consultations. The partnership aims to unlock the state’s agricultural and agro-industrial potential and promote economic diversification through agro-processing.

Furthermore, the government has approved establishing two pilot greenhouses in each of the state’s three senatorial districts to promote year-round vegetable production under controlled conditions.

Third Aba International Trade Fair

Mr Kanu announced that preparations have commenced for the third Aba International Trade Fair, themed “Aba Beyond Borders: Driving Innovation, Trade and Industrial Growth.” The fair, scheduled for later this year, will feature simultaneous exhibitions and conference sessions to maximise business opportunities.

Infrastructure

The Ministry of Works carried out direct labour road maintenance at 46 locations during the review period. Three projects have been completed, including maintenance of the 5.2-kilometre Nkwoagu Junction-Nkwo Mbala Road in Umunneochi LGA, the 4.71 km Akara Junction-Ovim Bridge Road in Isuikwuato LGA, and the construction of the 220-metre Mazi Okoro Avenue in Arochukwu LGA.

Two additional projects have been added to the direct labour programme: the rainy-season maintenance of the 52-kilometre Opopo Junction-Azumini-Obehie federal road, which links to the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, and the rehabilitation of the 250-metre access road to the Obingwa LGA headquarters.

Mr Kanu emphasised that the state government intervened on the federal road because of its importance to residents, noting that the administration does not discriminate between federal and state roads when the public interest is concerned. He added that 26 road projects are currently under contract across the state, though heavy rainfall has hampered construction progress.