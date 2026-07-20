The Enugu State Government has approved the construction of 19,000 housing units to address the housing deficit and reduce housing costs in the state.

The approval was granted at the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held at the Government House, Enugu, on Sunday.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ben Okoh, said the housing projects would complement the ongoing development of the New Enugu City.

He explained that following the completion of the 6.5-kilometre dual carriageway for the first phase of the New Enugu City project and the ongoing construction of internal roads, the council approved the construction of 1,000 fully detached terrace housing units.

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According to him, the housing units comprise four-bedroom and five-bedroom homes.

“In addition to the 1,000 housing units, the state government is also developing 18,000 mass housing units at Gateway Estate in Enugu to address further the housing deficit and housing costs in the state,” Mr Okoh said.

According to him, the mass housing scheme will include essential infrastructure and services, such as roads, water supply, and electricity, to create a fully serviced residential estate.

The commissioner also announced the approval for the immediate commencement of the 10.5-kilometre Igogoro–Amachara–Ikpamodo–Okpo-Amaada Road project.

He said the council further approved intervention works at flash flood-prone sections of major roads in Nsukka.

This, he said, included the construction of five adjoining streets, comprehensive repairs of damaged drainage systems and the evacuation of blocked drains to address persistent flooding in the area.

“This project has been awarded to a reputable company for immediate execution,” he said.

Mr Okoh further disclosed that the council approved the procurement of more than 30 pieces of light equipment for the Ministry of Works to support direct labour, emergency interventions and routine maintenance projects across the state.

He noted that the equipment would significantly reduce the cost of maintenance and emergency response works.

The commissioner also announced the council’s approval for the completion and upgrade of Wings C and D of the Enugu State Secretariat Complex in GRA, Enugu, alongside the rehabilitation of Wings A and B currently in use.

He recalled that while Wings A and B were completed and inaugurated in May 2015, Wings C and D had remained uncompleted and had deteriorated over the years.

Approval for three landmark tourism projects

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ugochi Madueke, said the executive council approved the development of three landmark tourism projects to boost the state’s tourism potential.

The projects include the Ovu Lake Golf Resort at Akpawfu in Nkanu East Council Area; the Akwuke and Attakwu Tourism Development Projects in Enugu South and Nkanu West Council Areas, respectively; and the Okpatu–Awhum Cable Car Project.

Ms Madueke said the Ovu Lake Golf Resort would feature an 18-hole championship golf course, a luxury hotel with more than 100 rooms, a 600-seat conference centre, a boat regatta, landscaped gardens, clubhouses, children’s playgrounds and other recreational facilities.

She explained that the Attakwu Tourism Project would transform the area’s virgin forest and natural lake into a major ecotourism destination with an animal sanctuary and other nature-based attractions.

According to her, the Akwuke Tourism Project will include a modern sand beach, theme park, water park, scenic boardwalk and a family recreational park.

Ms Madueke added that the approved Okpatu–Awhum Cable Car Project would stretch approximately 5.32 kilometres from the iconic Cross of Hope on Okpatu Hill to the Awhum Waterfall.

She said the cable car system would feature three stations at the Cross of Hope, Awhum Monastery and Awhum Waterfall, where visitors would also have access to facilities such as a rotunda, experience centre and food court.

(NAN)