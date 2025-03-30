The Whistleblowers and Journalists Safety International Centre (WAJSIC) has condemned the crackdown on media freedom and called for the release of “kidnapped” journalists, activists and some prominent members of the public in Burkina Faso.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the chairperson of WAJSIC’s governing board, Anas Anas, denounced the ongoing violations of human rights in the West African country under the ruling military junta.

Mr Anas said this wave of repression is profoundly concerning and represents a blatant attack on fundamental freedoms.

He said the current climate in Burkina Faso is marked by a systematic erosion of civil liberties, characterised by increased control over the media and the judiciary.

WAJSIC, an international organisation that provides protection and preservation for whistleblowers and journalists, said at least eight media practitioners and activists have “disappeared.”

Mr Anas said that since the military took over, freedom of expression has been suppressed, adding that international media outlets have been forced to leave.

“The crackdown has now extended to journalists and human rights defenders, several of whom have been forcibly taken in recent days,” Mr Anas said.

The group noted that instead of the authorities addressing the escalating Islamist insurgency bedeviling the state, the government is more focused on shutting down dissent voices “through orchestrated acts of internal repression.”

Arrests

The Human Rights Watch reported that on 24 March, three journalists were arrested and their whereabouts have remained unknown after they reported the military crackdown on the media.

As a result of the crackdown, many journalists have been forced to flee the country because of their work.

Since seizing power in a 2022 coup, Burkina Faso’s military ruler, Ibrahim Traoré, 37, has cracked down on journalists, the civic space and opposition members.

According to the statement, Idrissa Barry, a popular journalist and political activist, was kidnapped on 18 March. Mr Barry is also a member of the political group, Serbir et Non se Servir (“To Serve and Not Serve Oneself,” or SENS). His whereabouts also remain unknown.

Others who have been “kidnapped” include Anselme Sawadogo, a representative of Wallonia-Brussels in Burkina Faso and supporter of the SENS movement; Richard Koalga, a physician and SENS member, and Judith Tiendrebeogo, an official at the US Embassy in Ouagadougou, the country’s capital

At least eight journalists and activists have been arrested, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

“To date, no official information has been provided by the authorities regarding these disappearances,” Mr Anas said.

“This alarming lack of transparency exacerbates public fear and reinforces the prevailing climate of repression.”

Demands

WAJSIC demanded that the authorities disclose the whereabouts and conditions of all “abducted” individuals and ensure their safe return.

It also requested that the government uphold the fundamental rights of all citizens, including freedom of expression and the press.

It called for an end to the systematic crackdown on journalists, activists, and civil society actors.

