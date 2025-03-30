The ‘Lagos Lagoon Chronicles,’ an art exhibition, will hold at the National Museum Lagos from 5 to 12 April.

The exhibition marks the final phase of the Lagos Lagoon Climate Response project, carried out by the Help Africa Initiatives, an initiative supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark to tackle climate change and environmental challenges in communities along the Lagos Lagoon.

The exhibition will showcase artworks by 13 artists who embarked on an immersive journey to capture the beauty and struggles of Epe and its people. Featured artists include Bolaji Alonge, Ogooluwa Adeniran, Basit Akinsemoyin, Olabisi Alonge, Gaspard Koutchika, Anthony Monday, Jason Ogbazi, Oluwapelumi Olaosun, Esther Oloruntobi, Oluwayemisi Onadipe and Femi Simpson.

Their works will be displayed alongside intricately crafted interior design pieces made from water hyacinth, produced by local community members trained through the project.

An opening ceremony on 5 April will feature performances by children from Ejirin, Crown Troupe Africa, children from Bariga, and performance artists Uche Enechukwu and Rasheed Ibrahim.

A documentary, Lagos Lagoon Chronicles, which highlights the project’s impact, will also premiere at the exhibition. Additionally, on 12 April, a free art workshop for children aged 5 to 12 will be held from 12 to 2 p.m.

Sustainable development

The Lagos Lagoon Climate Response project aims to transform waste into wealth, promote sustainable water management and sanitation, create employment opportunities, and improve public health and education for children in public schools. The project has been documented to raise awareness and guide future sustainability efforts.

According to Project Director Bolaji Alonge, “This project is not merely about providing books for students, free medical assistance, or training citizens; it is about building bridges between tradition and modernity. It allows the people of Epe to take ownership of their development while preserving their unique cultural heritage. We will see the ripple effects of our work in the years to come.”

Mr Alonge, who has documented the impact of water hyacinth on Lagos Lagoon communities since 2018, recalled: “Four years ago, our exhibition Greener Pastures highlighted the struggles of coastal villages in Epe due to the menace of water hyacinth, which affects their livelihoods, healthcare, and education. We are glad that our call for support was answered, and we are honoured to work with the people of Epe again to improve their quality of life.”

