The Enugu State Government says it did not demolish a building with the occupants inside on the Penoks-Abakpa axis of the Enugu metropolis as insinuated in a video clip circulating on the Internet.
A media aide to Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Reuben Onyishi, made the clarification in a statement on Sunday in Enugu.
The state government described the video clip as fake and urged the public to discountenance it.
According to Mr Onyishi, some mischief-makers posted the video on social media, claiming that the Enugu State Government demolished a building while the occupants were inside it.
|
“No such thing happened in Enugu State. The video in place was a demolition that took place somewhere in the north, which the daredevils culled from antiquity and purporting to have taken place in Enugu State.
“Their action is to misrepresent the Mbah administration before the public.
“It may interest the public to know that the Enugu State Government had put up a notice of vacation to property owners whose properties were less than five metres to the road.
“This followed the flag off of the dualisation of the 43.7 km Penoks-Abakpa Nike-Opi-Nsukka Road in October 2024.”
READ ALSO: Anambra 2025: I’m open to coalition that can stop Soludo – Aspirant
He explained that while fringes were being cleared for the commencement of the road construction work, affected property owners had vacated their properties.
“What played out was that some scavengers milled around the sites seeking what to cart away.
Some of them dashed into the buildings on demolition, seeking what to grab,” he said.
Mr Onyishi said the state government, under Mr Mbah’s watch, would not go to such “inhuman length” of demolishing a property while the owners were inside it.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999